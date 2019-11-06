Lights Will Be Brighter Than Ever This Holiday During Winter Wonder On The Levee, Exclusively At Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its opening in 2001, Newport on the Levee has provided the backdrop for one of the region's most original and iconic annual holiday celebrations. This holiday season, Newport on the Levee is bringing to life the most unique holiday experience in the region. Beginning with a significantly larger Light Up the Levee event, on Saturday, November 23, Winter Wonder on the Levee will take over the Central Plaza and Gallery Building with a month-long extravaganza of one-of-a-kind holiday shops, entertainment, events, seasonal food and beverages and activities for every age.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the "new" Newport on the Levee, uniquely activated for our community, with hospitality and attractions you won't find anywhere else, starting with our holiday experience and we are going to keep it going strong into 2020," said Tim Perry, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of North American Properties.

Winter Wonder on the Levee will infuse every available space with a sense of holiday hospitality, centered around a customized Santa's House, which for the first time, is being brought indoors to the Gallery Building. A rotating schedule of activities will set the stage for the level of experience Newport on the Levee is committed to creating in the new year and beyond. Guests will be greeted with activities and events designed for every stage of life, starting with an official launch event the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Light Up the Levee - Saturday, November 23 – 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM –– the official kick-off to the holiday season, this 11th annual 50-foot tree lighting of 1.4 million lights would not be complete without Santa's grand helicopter arrival, musical performances, the first snowfall of the season from the Levee's rooftops, topped off by a brilliant firework display, children's activities, food trucks, and new for adults and families alike, an After Party with live music, food and drinks.

Ongoing activities Friday, November 29 – Tuesday, December 24



Santa's House on the Levee – Mr. and Mrs. Claus will call this warmly inviting, larger-than-life chic cottage their home for the Holiday, welcoming children of all ages for photos, treats and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share their wish list with a truly "all-knowing" Santa before the big day.

The Village on the Levee – New this year, Newport on the Levee is opening its floorspaces and temporary storefronts to merchants, eateries and makers of customized, specialty foods, arts, gifts and unique crafts for holiday shopping and gift-giving.

A complete schedule of events, concerts, specialty classes, specials from Newport on the Levee restaurants and retailers and many more surprises will ensure that no one will be able to experience all Winter Wonder on the Levee has to offer in a single visit.

"We are thrilled to focus our resources on creating a community-driven destination," Perry said. "Starting by celebrating the magic of the holidays, set against the lights of the city and the glow of our tree and continuing into the excitement of a brand new year."

About Newport on the Levee

Opened in 2001, Newport on the Levee is a multi-level retail entertainment center, located across from downtown Cincinnati on the south bank of the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky. Hosting nearly 4.5 million guests each year upon 380,000 square feet of unique retail and restaurant space, Newport on the Levee features a variety of retail, dining, lodging and entertainment options, such as the recently-renovated 20-screen AMC IMAX Theatres, the award-winning Newport Aquarium, Rotolo bowling and bocce, and GameWorks. The property also features national retailers Brio Tuscan Grille, Cold Stone Creamery, Five Guys, Tom + Chee and Brothers Bar & Grill. More than 55,000 square feet of office space upholds the tenancy of vibrant cosmopolitan life, with office tenants such as Divisions Maintenance Group, David J. Joseph Company and Intrinzic, while four levels of garage parking make access both easy and convenient.

For more information, please visit: www.newportonthelevee.com

About North American Properties

Founded in 1954, North American Properties is a privately-held, multi-regional real estate operating and development company that has acquired, developed and managed more than $7 billion of mixed-use, retail, multifamily and office properties across the United States. Rooted in its purpose-driven approach to development, North American Properties is creating great places that connect people to each other; cities to their souls; partners to opportunities; and individuals to experiences that move them. Headquartered in Cincinnati, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Florida, the company has developed 22 million square feet of commercial space and 19,000 residential units in 15 states and 67 cities. In the past three years, North American Properties has launched 36 projects totaling $2.2 billion in total capitalization.

For more information, visit www.naproperties.com.

Contact: Molly Salatich

(404) 946-0967

Molly.Salatich@naproperties.com

SOURCE Newport on the Levee

