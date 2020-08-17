Lightscape Returns to Chicago Botanic Garden for 2020 Holiday Season

"In its U.S. debut, Lightscape far exceeded our expectations with how it captivated our visitors and provided a whole new way to celebrate the holiday season," said Harriet Resnick, the Garden's vice president of visitor experiences and business development. "As we looked to bring Lightscape back this year during these challenging times, we felt it was important to continue to offer this seasonal event that allows visitors to enjoy the beauty, and peace of mind, of being outdoors while gathering with friends and family."

Attendees will bask in the glow of thousands of twinkling lights walking through the Cathedral of Light, listen to the playful choir of singing trees, and be delighted by new shining moments along the mile-long path. This year's trail has also been designed with modifications to keep visitor safety in mind. New procedures include limited capacity per timeslot, a one-way trail with a separate entrance and exit, and keeping the entire event outdoors.

The Chicago Botanic Garden produces Lightscape in partnership with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the U.K. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with Arny Granat of WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape opens on Friday, November 13, and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 3, 2021. Tickets are on sale now. Visit chicagobotanic.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.

About Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden, one of the treasures of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, is a 385-acre living plant museum featuring 27 distinct gardens and four natural areas. With events, programs and activities for all ages, the Garden is open every day of the year. Admission is free; select event fees apply; parking fees apply. Located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, IL, the Garden is smoke free. Opened to the public in 1972, the Garden is managed by the Chicago Horticultural Society, accredited by the American Association of Museums and a member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA).

About Sony Music

Sony Music, via its wholly owned subsidiary Raymond Gubbay Ltd, is recognized as being at the forefront of promoting and producing Light Trail events in the United Kingdom. Sony Music regularly works with distinguished venues and organizations such as the Royal Botanic Garden, Kew, Blenheim Palace, the National Trust, Forestry Commission and the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For further details about Light Trails in the U.K. visit www.mychristmastrails.co.uk.

About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in the UK. The Company works across a wide-range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. Since 2013, Culture Creative has worked closely with leading entertainment promoter Raymond Gubbay Ltd. a division of Sony Music, to create Lightscape and Christmas themed trails in various venues worldwide. For more information, visit www.culturecreative.co.uk and follow on Facebook (@culturecreativeltd), Twitter (@CCLCreative), and Instagram (@culturecreativeltd).

