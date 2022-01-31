Lightsense Technology and Carahsoft Join Together to Bring "DrugDetect" to Government Agencies

TUSCON, Ariz. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer of developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health — from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety and quality assurance in various supply chains — and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lightsense Technology's Master Government Aggregator®, making its DrugDetect-M1 device for law enforcement organizations available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Lightsense Technology for their innovative solution in illicit drug detection for law enforcement, and to aid in expanding access to this beneficial product to the Public Sector," said Lacey Wean, Sales Manager who leads the Lightsense Team at Carahsoft. "DrugDetect serves as compelling evidence of the power of new light-based detection technologies, and we are happy to be a part of these efforts to improve the tools available to our customers and reseller partners."

The DrugDetect platform provides a solution that is easy to operate and offers great sensitivity with high levels of accuracy at an inexpensive price point. This platform can help with the difficult opioid epidemic by providing a new tool for law enforcement to determine whether a threat is present, enabling them perform their job more efficiently and safely.

"We are pleased to be working with the experienced Carahsoft team and its resellers to better reach Government departments and agencies with our tools, to help with our country's growing opioid epidemic and related issues," remarked Bruce Berkoff, CMO of Lightsense Technology. "The DrugDetect platform is the first embodiment of our breakthrough spectroscopic techniques and technology, and we could not ask for a more experienced partner to help us introduce these products to Government agencies throughout the USA."

Lightsense Technology is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and through the company's reseller partners. For more information, contact the Lightsense team at Carahsoft at (833) 221-5529 or [email protected].

About Lightsense Technology, Inc.

Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, such as the patented "Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy" (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced high-sensitivity mini-spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions such as for law enforcement organizations, aquaculture, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and detection problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in "public health", such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in various parts of the food supply chain. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, #701. Designed/Made/Calibrated in the USA

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

