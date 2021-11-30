Lightsense Technology and ICN Group Join Forces to Bring "DrugDetect" to Market

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer of developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health—from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety and quality assurance in the pharmaceutical supply chain, —announced today a new channel partnership to launch its DrugDetect-M1 device for law enforcement organizations into relevant channels in the US.

"We are very excited to partner with Lightsense Technology with an innovative solution for illicit drug detection for law enforcement, and, later, bringing future pathogen detection products to market," said Robert Danese, CEO of the ICN Group. "DrugDetect-M1 serves as compelling evidence of the power of new light-based detection technology. We are happy to be a part of their efforts."

The DrugDetect platform provides a solution that is easy to operate and offers great sensitivity with high levels of accuracy at an inexpensive price point. This platform can help with the difficult opioid epidemic by providing a new tool for law enforcement to tell quickly if a white powdery substance inside a thin plastic bag could be a threat, helping them do their job efficiently and safely.

"We are pleased to team with the ICN group to bring unique, valuable solutions to broader channels within the US," said Terje Skotheim, Founder & CEO of Lightsense Technology. "This is the beginning of a new and ongoing path to turn our advanced efforts in R&D into solutions into various channels, creating more access to our products, boosting shareholder value and providing better solutions for various problems in public health."

About Lightsense Technology

Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, such as the patented "Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy" (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced miniaturized high-sensitivity spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions such as for law enforcement organizations, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and detection problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in "public health", such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in various parts of the food supply chain.

For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349.

About the ICN Group

The ICN Group of companies is a powerful network of best-in class practitioners working with Information Technology, Consumer Electronics, Mobile, Security, Telecommunications, Education and Emerging Technology vendors. ICN is a boutique firm specializing in channel consulting, research, market development, branding and global sales services. We are an experience driven firm that specializes primarily in the North American market and help clients more effectively sell to, and through the B2B, B2E and B2C channels. See https://theicngroup.com/

Media contact: Bruce Berkoff, CMO, Lightsense Technology, [email protected], 215-206-6506

