Lightsense Technology and Pure Norwegian Seafood Join Forces to Develop Solutions for Detection of Bacterial Pathogens in Salmon Processing

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer in developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address critical problems in public health—from the opioid crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as food safety and quality assurance in the food supply chain—announced today a new partnership with a leader in the aquaculture farming of Atlantic Salmon in Norway, Pure Norwegian Seafood AS, to develop multi-spectral instruments based on Lightsense's patented Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy (EPS) technology for detection of bacterial pathogens in salmon processing. Bacterial pathogens can result in discarding large quantities of salmon products with a severe financial impact.

Lightsense EPS Spectroscopy

"We are very excited to partner with Lightsense Technology with their innovative multi-spectral solution for pathogen detection and believe that together we can bring a significant improvement to salmon processing and the aquaculture industry," said Eldar Henden, CEO of Pure Norwegian Seafood AS.

Lightsense's EPS technology has been shown to provide unique benefits in a recent research project sponsored by the US Department of Defense, which demonstrated that EPS technology can rapidly detect and identify corona viruses (including those causing Covid-19) in human saliva, as well as detecting bacterial pathogens, including in aqueous solutions.

"We are pleased to team with Pure Norwegian Seafood, a leader in marine aquaculture, to bring our combined unique and valuable insights to this important emerging area for protecting and enhancing our food supply via early pathogen detection," said Terje Skotheim, Founder & CEO of Lightsense Technology. "This is the start of a long but rewarding path toward truly breakthrough solutions that that can help make our food supply safer and more economical, by providing better control over these ever-emerging complex biological risks."

About Lightsense Technology, Inc.

Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, the patented "Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy" (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced high-sensitivity mini-spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions for medical diagnostics, law enforcement, food processing, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and sensor problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in public health, such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens for medical diagnostics and monitoring bacterial pathogens in various parts of the food supply chain. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, #701.

About Pure Norwegian Seafood, AS

Pure Norwegian Seafood is a leading company in the harvesting, processing, and distribution of high-quality salmon products to customers all over the world. The company has long been a Label-Rouge certified supplier to the French market and has also been a regular supplier to some of the most demanding customers globally. Pure Norwegian Seafood is specialized in high quality salmon as well as salmon egg production. The company's philosophy is to deliver the best quality salmon from Norway. Visit https://www.pns.no/en/

