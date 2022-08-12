Lightsense Technology and Strategic Group International Announce Field Test of the New "DrugDetect-F1" in Morris County, New Jersey

Real-world trial with US Law Enforcement of new Illicit Drug Detection Device for Fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer in developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health—from the opioid crisis to pandemics and even food safety —announced today a new field test of its DrugDetect-F1 device (for the safe and efficient detection of fentanyl in the field), with the Sheriff's Office in Morris County, NJ.

Lightsense DrugDetect-F1

"We are pleased to announce this upcoming trial program with Lightsense Technology, and their innovative DrugDetect platform," said Sheriff James Gannon. "The DrugDetect-F1 seems lightweight and easy to use, but we want to get it in the field for real feedback from our people in various situations. We are also looking forward to seeing how this helps our officers in real-world situations, where the safety of our force and the public is always our highest priority."

"This is a great chance to see the DrugDetect-F1 in the field, and Morris County (under the leadership of Sheriff Jim Gannon) is a perfect partner for us to team up with and get a real-world evaluation and direct feedback," said

Lenny Lemer Muñiz, CEO of Strategic Group International, LLC ("SGI"). "We are happy to be working with Lightsense to bring solutions like this to market and to help law enforcement officers do their job better and more safely, in these challenging times."

The DrugDetect platform provides a solution that is easy to operate and offers great sensitivity with high levels of accuracy at a moderate price point. This platform can help with the difficult opioid epidemic by providing a new tool for law enforcement to tell quickly, if a white powdery substance inside a thin plastic bag could be a specific threat, helping them do their job efficiently and with less exposure to possible harm.

"We are very happy to have this opportunity to work with Sheriff Gannon and his talented team, and we look forward to this trial program providing real value to all involved," said Terje Skotheim, CEO of Lightsense Technology. "The men and women in this office work every day to help keep their community safe, and we are proud to help provide solutions which can help keep them safer as well."

About Lightsense Technology

Lightsense has developed groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platforms, such as the patented "Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy" (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular, and pathogen identification. Their advanced miniaturized high-sensitivity spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions for law enforcement organizations, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and detection problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in "public health," such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and more. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com

About Strategic Group International (SGI)

Strategic Group International, LLC provides experienced law enforcement and federal programs experts, who assist public agencies in crime reduction and threat response in their communities. SGI also provides its Private Sector clients with guidance throughout the process of planning and executing homeland security and critical business operational tasks, and in a variety of security and preparedness-related programs, including crisis management. SGI also acts as an advisor to the United States Department of State, in support of various Mexico-based law enforcement advisory and training programs. SGI is securing cities across the globe, one community at a time. See https://sgi-llc.com/

Media contact: Bruce Berkoff, CMO Lightsense Technology, [email protected], 1-888-736-7349, ext 701

SOURCE Lightsense Technology Inc