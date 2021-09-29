Lightship Capital Invests in Femi Secrets, Award-Winning Feminine Care Brand

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Femi Secrets, the most trusted, healthy, sustainable, and innovative source for unmatched period protection just acquired a new investor Lightship Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in smaller businesses. Focused on specifically investing in founders of color and women, Lightship Capital revealed its interest in women's health and feminine care with investment into Femi Secrets, creating healthier women around the world.

Developed by President and Founder Davielle Jackson as a solution for a friend experiencing heavy menstrual flow and leaking, Femi Secrets' signature product, The Pretty Panty, has become the standard in innovative, effective and sustainable feminine hygiene products.

"I've created a space for the stigma, the taboo— to be removed pertaining to women having periods," says Jackson. "Femi Secrets is a safe place, providing the safest and healthiest periods— and we look forward to working with Lightship Capital in changing the face of fem care!"

With success at retailers like Wegmans, and on its own e-commerce store, the company is working to expand its product line and presence at other retailers. Lightship Capital has led the round to move the company closer to this goal.

"With our investment into Femi Secrets, we're excited to continue working with brilliant founders on the journey to creating healthier, and happier women around the globe," says Lightship Capital Senior Associate Alexis Alston. "Femi is a remarkable company which aligns with our commitment to investing in innovations around women's health."

Visit FemiSecrets.com to learn more about the company and its product offerings.

About Lightship Capital

Lightship Capital invests in minority led companies across the Midwest. With a dynamic approach to portfolio building, we find & fund the most remarkable opportunities in venture including companies led by BIPOC, LBGTQ+, Women & people with disabilities who operate in the CPG, E-Commerce, Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthtech spaces.

About Femi Secrets

Femi Secrets is changing the way women approach feminine care. Their line of innovative, life proof products provide unmatched period protection and healthy solutions, with a focus on hygiene and comfort.

