Lightship Introduces the AE.1™ Cosmos Edition, Taking RVing to the Electric Age with the First Aero-Electric Travel Trailer

Limited to 50 units and priced at $250,000 (or $239,900 after available tax credits), the AE.1 Cosmos Edition is the ultimate in innovation, engineering, and comfort for today's recreational traveler. The superior aerodynamics and the TrekDrive™ power system in the AE.1 deliver near-zero range loss for EV drivers and less miles-per-gallon drain for gas vehicles.

The premium interior of the AE.1 Cosmos Edition achieves new standards in sustainability, function, and spaciousness. The battery and integrated, full-solar roof design deliver an all-electric camping experience without the noise of a generator or the hazard of onboard propane tanks. With power capacity built for off-grid living, the AE.1 sleeps four, brings the comfort and refinement of an automotive-grade HVAC system, a spacious, fully outfitted bathroom, and a Galley Kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, convection oven and induction cooktop.

"With the limited-edition Lightship AE.1 Cosmos, we're delivering a dream travel experience for sustainable travelers, tech lovers and EV enthusiasts," said Ben Parker, Lightship Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "Our mission is to bring RVs into the electric age with the AE.1. The Cosmos Edition is the first premium realization, and we have other trims to fit travelers' needs coming quickly down the road."

Limited to 50 units in two unique colorways, Timberline and DuskHorizon, the AE.1 Cosmos Edition will be available starting in summer 2025. Three additional trim levels of the AE.1 — Atmos, Panos, and Terros — will follow, each serving travelers' needs with distinct feature sets and price points.

The AE.1 Cosmos Edition will first be offered to early reservation holders and then open up to all. Lightship will continue to take refundable reservations for the three future AE.1 trim levels.

For more information and to claim a Lightship AE.1 Cosmos Edition, visit https://lightshiprv.com/.

About Lightship

Founded in 2020, Lightship is America's first all-electric RV company on a mission to reimagine the recreational vehicle experience by designing and producing aerodynamic, battery-powered trailers for the electric age. As the macro transition to an all-electric transportation ecosystem accelerates, Lightship is building a critical element to enable the electrification of pickup trucks and SUVs while bringing the increased convenience and superior performance that electrification offers to a pastime enjoyed by 1 in 10 American families. Based in San Francisco and Broomfield, Colorado, Lightship manufactures its Aero-Electric travel trailers in the U.S. and sells direct to consumers on the company's website, https://lightshiprv.com/ .

SOURCE Lightship

