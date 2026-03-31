Retailers gain seamless access to over 100,000 Faire brands directly within Lightspeed Retail, extending Lightspeed's multi-brand marketplace ecosystem

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced the launch of a new integration with Faire, a B2B wholesale marketplace. The integration expands the Lightspeed Wholesale feature set, giving retailers access to more than 100,000 additional Faire brands that will integrate directly within Lightspeed Retail, further strengthening its comprehensive wholesale buying ecosystem for modern retailers and reinforcing that Lightspeed is the POS with wholesale built right in.

Lightspeed and Faire Launch Lightspeed Wholesale Integration to Power Brand Discovery and Smarter Buying (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

Independent retailers face increasing operational burden as they work to differentiate product assortment while managing tight margins and more complex operations. Traditionally, sourcing new products requires navigating multiple wholesale channels, re-entering product data manually, and reconciling inventory across disconnected systems. By seamlessly importing and syncing Faire's orders within Lightspeed, Lightspeed further connects product discovery and ordering with in-store operations in a single, unified workflow, reducing friction from purchase to point of sale.

"With this integration, retailers can discover new brands and get those products onto their shelves without adding operational complexity," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO at Lightspeed. "Together with NuORDER by Lightspeed, we're giving merchants access to both established global brands and emerging independent brands within one unified platform, helping them diversify their assortment and operate more efficiently."

The integration allows retailers to link their existing Faire account directly within Lightspeed Retail. Once connected, merchants can place orders through Faire, with product information including images, descriptions, variants, and cost data, automatically syncing into Lightspeed Retail. Retailers can choose to import selected products or automatically create inventory items when orders are placed, accelerating the path from delivery to merchandising and sale while minimizing manual data entry and errors.

"We're excited to partner with Lightspeed to make wholesale a more seamless part of how retailers run their business," said Sanjay Raman, Chief Product Officer at Faire. "By connecting Faire directly into Lightspeed Retail, retailers can move from discovery to shelf faster, without the manual work that typically slows them down."

This integration is now available to eligible Lightspeed Retail merchants. To learn more, visit lightspeedhq.com/integrations/faire.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Faire

Faire is an online wholesale platform used by hundreds of thousands of independent retailers to source unique products from around the corner and around the world. Faire's data-driven approach levels the playing field for independent retailers by offering net 60 payment terms and free returns on opening orders, eliminating inventory risk and providing access to capital. For brands, the platform provides powerful sales, marketing, and analytics tools, so sellers can simplify their wholesale business and focus on making great products. To date, Faire has facilitated over 10M new connections between brands and retailers on the platform. For more information, visit www.faire.com.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.