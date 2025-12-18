Lightspeed and NYC Economic Development Corporation Open Applications for AI Launch Pad Program

The Initiative Positions NYC as Premier U.S. Entry Point for International AI Growth Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced that applications are open for the AI Launch Pad program, which will support 10 growth-stage international AI companies to enter and scale in the New York City market. The program is accepting applications through January 9, 2026, and focuses on companies with $5M+ in annual revenue or venture-backed startups with $5M+ in funding who are planning U.S. market entry within the next 24 months.

Fully funded by NYCEDC, the program addresses barriers that international growth companies face when expanding to the United States, including a lack of founder support systems, unfamiliarity with U.S. regulatory environments, visa complexities, and absence of introductions to customers and talent. Participation is open to all qualifying international companies, not exclusively Lightspeed portfolio companies.

"At Lightspeed, we've spent years partnering with founders to help them crack the US market. This partnership with NYCEDC lets us scale that knowledge and support to a broader community of companies ready to make their mark in America," said Pinn Lawjindakul, Partner at Lightspeed.

NYC as the Strategic Entry Point

The program capitalizes on NYC's growth in AI talent and investment, positioning it as an ideal gateway for international expansion. NYC's AI ecosystem is booming, leading the nation with 12k+ tech job postings in March 2025, more than 6k ahead of San Francisco. Notably, AI-related roles account for 38% of all IT job postings in the city, meaning roughly one in three new tech jobs requires AI skills.

The surge in talent demand is attracting significant capital investment. In Q1 2025, New York recorded 441 deals, narrowing the gap with San Francisco's 658. Investment is particularly strong in AI, FinTech and HealthTech sectors, signaling the city's growing appeal to both startups and investors alike.

Beyond this momentum, NYC's core strengths position it as an ideal launchpad for international AI companies entering the U.S. market. With a $2T gross metropolitan product and the highest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S., the city offers immediate access to enterprise clients and a deep pool of skilled professionals.

"As New York City continues to cement its position as a global hub for applied AI, it is essential that we attract and support top growth-stage companies from around the world to scale here in the five boroughs," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball. "Both established leaders in their fields, Lightspeed and Supermomos, will play a key role in helping NYCEDC to eliminate barriers and accelerate the entry of international AI companies into New York City's thriving tech ecosystem."

Lightspeed's Role as Global Talent Scout and Advisor

Working closely with Supermomos, the program operator selected by NYCEDC, Lightspeed will serve as the primary talent scout, sourcing high-potential AI companies from across Israel, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and Europe. Lightspeed's involvement extends beyond identification to hands-on guidance, helping selected companies establish local partnerships, navigate compliance requirements, and access the firm's network of enterprise clients and technical talent across the New York market. Success stories from Lightspeed's portfolio—Innovacer (healthtech), PocketFM (audio entertainment), Pixxel (satellite imagery), Marqo (vector search), and Sarvam (AI)—prove this approach helps international companies establish strong footholds in the U.S. market.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed is a global, multi-stage, venture capital firm managing over $40B in assets. Since its founding in 2000, Lightspeed has been the first investor and an early backer of some of the most innovative companies in the world including Abridge, Anthropic, Anduril, Castelion, Databricks, Glean, Mistral, Navan, Neko Health, Netskope, Thinking Machines, Reflection AI, Rubrik, Snap, Skild AI, Vinted, Wiz, and more. Learn more about the firm, team, and why we're bullish on the potential of AI to transform the world at lsvp.com .

About NYC Economic Development Corporation

New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that works for a vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers. We take a comprehensive approach, through four main strategies: strengthen confidence in NYC as a great place to do business; grow innovative sectors with a focus on equity; build neighborhoods as places to live, learn, work, and play; and deliver sustainable infrastructure for communities and the city's future economy. To learn more about what we do, visit us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Supermomos

Supermomos is the world's first verified IRL professional community, and NYC's premier platform for connecting 30,000+ professionals in tech, business, and finance sectors, including 3,000+ startup founders. They are dedicated to bringing people together in real life to foster meaningful connections and knowledge exchange, all while facilitating the participation of underrepresented minority groups. They are also behind major industry events including Super AI ML Summit and the Women's Leadership Summit at the NYSE.

