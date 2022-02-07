Lightspeed Announces Direct Selling and Advertising on TikTok via Ecwid

"Lightspeed acquired Ecwid in 2021 as part of a vision for a powerful single platform for headless, omnichannel commerce," said Lightspeed eCommerce GM Ruslan Fazlyev. "Social commerce is a key element of that, and TikTok is the hottest platform for social selling. We're looking forward to seeing our merchants take advantage of this integration to scale their business and customer base."

With users starting viral product trends with the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and #AsSeenOnTiktok hashtags, TikTok is creating a new paradigm shift in shopping behavior. According to an Adweek-Morning Consult survey, 49% of TikTok users said they've purchased something after seeing it advertised, promoted or reviewed on the platform. This partnership empowers merchants to seamlessly tap into TikTok's power of community commerce and reach their ever-growing consumer base.

"The shopping experience on TikTok is all about discovery – we've seen businesses of all sizes use our platform as a creative outlet to engage new audiences, and ultimately drive sales," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok. "We're thrilled to be working with this innovative group of partners and making it easier than ever for their merchants to be discovered by our community."

This announcement comes months after an initial integration with Ecwid that powered advertising management on TikTok directly through the Lightspeed platform. Direct selling on TikTok For Business is now available to limited Ecwid by Lightspeed customers in the U.S. and the UK.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

