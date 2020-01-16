Lightspeed Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Jan 16, 2020, 16:05 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform to nearly 57,000 small and medium-sized retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced it will report third quarter 2020 financial results before the market open on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Lightspeed Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 6, 2020
Time: 8:30 am ET
Conference ID: 7487694
Live Call: (866) 211-3060 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (647) 689-6576 (International)
Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 13, 2020)
Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com
About Lightspeed POS Inc.
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
