Lightspeed Announces Time Change for its Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTREAL, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced that it has changed the time of its fiscal first quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast. To minimize scheduling conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The conference call was previously scheduled for 8:30 am ET.

Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4790886. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Lightspeed First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 8:00 am ET

Live Call Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4790886

Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International) with passcode 4790886

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 13, 2020)

Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com

About Lightspeed POS Inc.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omni-channel commerce platforms in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that help restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Australia.

