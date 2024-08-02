LIGHTSPEED ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), today announced the voting results for the items of business put forth by the Company at its annual shareholders meeting held on August 1st, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Directors

The seven (7) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Patrick Pichette 98,384,797 98.52 % 1,476,606 1.48 % Dax Dasilva 99,587,255 99.73 % 274,149 0.27 % Dale Murray 99,257,111 99.39 % 604,291 0.61 % Manon Brouillette 99,578,533 99.72 % 282,870 0.28 % Nathalie Gaveau 99,433,002 99.57 % 428,399 0.43 % Paul McFeeters 99,568,816 99.71 % 292,588 0.29 % Rob Williams 99,569,470 99.71 % 291,933 0.29 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, PwC was appointed the Company's auditors with the following results:

Votes For: 103,729,855 (99.84%)

Votes Withheld: 168,200 (0.16%)

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A ballot was conducted with respect to approving an advisory, non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation as more fully described in the Company's management information circular. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, such advisory, non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved with the following results:

Votes For: 98,781,998 (98.92%)

Votes Against: 1,079,404 (1.08%)

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Lightspeed's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

