Lightspeed Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual shareholder meeting held on August 6th, 2020 (the "Meeting").

1. Election of Directors

The six (6) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Patrick Pichette 112,075,423 99.24% 856,639 0.76% Dax Dasilva 112,915,003 99.98% 17,059 0.02% Jean Paul Chauvet 112,754,457 99.84% 177,605 0.16% Marie-Josée Lamothe 112,434,663 99.56% 497,399 0.44% Paul McFeeters 112,421,786 99.55% 510,276 0.45% Rob Williams 112,892,709 99.97% 39,353 0.03%

2. Appointment of Auditors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, PwC was appointed the Company's auditors with the following results:

Votes For: 113,217,118 (99.99%)

Votes Withheld: 16,289 (0.01%)

3. Conversion of the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan

A ballot was conducted with respect to the conversion of the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan from a "fixed plan" to a "rolling plan", as more fully described in the Company's management information circular. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the conversion of the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan was approved with the following results:

Votes For: 97,929,572 (86.72%)

Votes Against: 15,002,490 (13.28%)

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Lightspeed's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where their communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

