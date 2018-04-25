Lightspeed appoints Brandon Nussey to the role of Chief Financial Officer

Following record-breaking financing in 2017, the company continues its rapid progress and now supports a global customer base of over 50,000

MONTREAL, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed, the leading point-of-sale solution for independent retailers and restaurants announces today the appointment of Brandon Nussey to Chief Financial Officer, on the heels of the company's Series D investment announcement ($166M USD). In his role as CFO, Nussey will lead the company's finance, legal, human resources, data and IT teams.

For the past eight years, Nussey served as the Chief Financial Officer at D2L Inc., a leading SaaS-based education technology provider. During this time, he led the company through a period of hyper-growth where he helped attract $165M USD in growth financing from top-tier investors to support expansion into new verticals and geographies. In his 20 years of experience as a technology executive, Nussey also served as Chief Financial Officer of The Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq-DSGX, TSX-DSG) and as an Executive in Residence at Communitech. Additionally, Nussey is Treasurer and Board member for the Loran Scholars Foundation, one of Canada's most prestigious scholarship programs.

"Brandon's expansive finance, investment and leadership experience are true assets to the Lightspeed team in the wake of our Series D round and as we look ahead to the company's next steps," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO, Lightspeed. "Our focus has always been on the success of the independents we support, and we're excited to continue to deliver top innovations to enhance the advancement and mobility of their businesses."

"It's a thrill to be appointed CFO at this pivotal time in Lightspeed's growth. With the recent momentous investment, we have all the resources necessary to be the dominant player and leading innovator for our customers," says Brandon Nussey, CFO, Lightspeed. "There are big moves on the horizon that will support the success of independent retail and restaurants, and I believe Lightspeed can be Canada's next great technology story."

Lightspeed recently ended its fiscal year, which saw record revenue growth and new customer additions. The thriving company boasts:

Over 600 employees, with eight offices around the world

More than 50,000 global customers

A full suite of products and tools to help independent retailers and restaurants run their business better, including the industry's most complete analytics solution with predictions and insights

Many marquee retail brands that use the POS platform every day to power their business include: Todd Snyder , Want Les Essentiels, DASH, Draper James, Rocket Fizz, Malin+Goetz, Mike's Bikes in California , RICARDO Boutique + Café

, Want Les Essentiels, DASH, Draper James, Rocket Fizz, Malin+Goetz, Mike's Bikes in , RICARDO Boutique + Café A large and growing client list of restaurateurs, who have started to adopt new technology at a much faster pace than ever before. Some of the places that use Lightspeed include: La Marina NYC, Nobu Malibu , Lutze Biergarten, Zoku Amsterdam Hotel, Hummus Bros, Crêpeaffaire, and Detroit Foundation Hotel

About Lightspeed

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is the most powerful cloud-based point-of-sale solution for independent businesses, in-store and online. Over 50,000 retailers and restaurateurs, processing over $15B USD in transactions annually, use Lightspeed to grow and manage their companies. Lightspeed can be found in more than 100 countries, powering favourite local brands, where the community goes to shop and dine. Founded in 2005, Lightspeed has grown to nearly 600 employees, with global offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit http://www.lightspeedhq.com,

Facebook: Facebook.com/LightspeedHQ, Twitter: @LightspeedHQ and Instagram: @LightspeedHQ.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-appoints-brandon-nussey-to-the-role-of-chief-financial-officer-300634902.html

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Montreal