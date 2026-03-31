Lightspeed Appoints Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad as Vice President of Business Development, Expands Senior Leadership Team

Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad, an experienced educator and author, has joined Lightspeed as Vice President of Business Development to further enrich the connection between the company's technology and effective pedagogical practices.

The elevations of Julie Plotz, Controller, and Melonie Good, Director of People Support are strategically designed to scale the company's 100 percent employee-owned model, ensuring that financial growth and talent development directly fuel their mission of instructional equity.

These leadership moves reflect Lightspeed's focus on increasing collaboration across the senior leadership team to support its core values and culture while accelerating the company's efforts in growth and innovation.

TUALATIN, Ore., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed, a leader in classroom audio technology and instructional equity, today announced the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad as Vice President of Business Development. This move, alongside the recent elevations of Julie Plotz, Controller, and Melonie Good, Director of People Support, underscores Lightspeed's commitment to fostering a collaborative, employee-owned culture focused on rapid innovation in the K-12 education sector.

Dr. Lang-Raad joins Lightspeed with a notable background as an educator, author and administrator. He previously served as Director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Chief Education Officer at WeVideo, Education Supervisor at NASA's Johnson Space Center, and the author of more than twelve books on instructional leadership, learning design, and classroom practice. In his new role, Dr. Lang-Raad will drive engagement with district leaders and collaborate with strategic advisors to bridge the gap between classroom technology and pedagogical efficacy.

"Nathan brings a rare blend of deep academic credibility and strategic vision," said David Solomon, CEO of Lightspeed. "His focus on the 'Science of Learning' and his firsthand experience as a principal using our technology makes him the ideal leader to help us expand our impact on students and teachers nationwide."

Hearing Clearly Is a Learning Imperative

Dr. Lang-Raad's appointment comes at a time when schools are increasingly focused on Cognitive Load Theory—the study of how students process information. According to Dr. Lang-Raad, classroom audio is a critical tool for reducing extraneous load, allowing students to focus their mental energy on higher-level thinking rather than struggling to hear instruction.

"I've seen the power of this product firsthand as a principal in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools," said Dr. Lang-Raad. "It isn't just about making a teacher louder; it's about providing equitable access to sound. When students can hear clearly, they participate more, their confidence grows, and the human connection—the heart of education—is strengthened."

Additional Moves Signal Next Phase of Growth

Joining Lightspeed's leadership team are:

Julie Plotz, Controller: A key team member in Lightspeed's transition to becoming fully employee-owned, Julie continues to lead the finance and accounting teams with a focus on sustainable growth.

A key team member in Lightspeed's transition to becoming fully employee-owned, Julie continues to lead the finance and accounting teams with a focus on sustainable growth. Melonie Good, Director of People Support: With an extensive background in recruitment and employee development, Melonie has pioneered company-wide strengths training to ensure the Lightspeed team remains as innovative as the products they create.

These appointments reflect Lightspeed's belief that investing in people inside the organization is essential to driving meaningful, lasting change in education.

To learn more about Lightspeed, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed, a 100 percent employee-owned company, is on a mission to help every student hear every word. For more than 30 years, we have delivered powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe.

Our instructional audio systems deliver low-volume and highly intelligible sound while supporting teachers with integrated safety features. Our lightweight microphones include built-in integrations with leading safety and communication systems to enable clear sound, emergency alerts and two-way calling capabilities. From crystal-clear instruction to campus-wide communication, we help create learning spaces where every student and teacher can listen, learn, and stay safe.

Passionate about our culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through our products, research and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com.

Media Contact

Jon Kannenberg

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SOURCE Lightspeed