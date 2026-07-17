Lightspeed Commerce Advances Unified Commerce Vision with New AI, Payments, Fulfillment and Operations Innovations

Retailers and hospitality businesses are under increasing pressure to do more with less while managing disconnected systems, manual processes and rising operational complexity. Lightspeed's latest innovations address these challenges directly with new AI-powered tools, stronger fulfillment capabilities, improved multi-location management and automated payments reconciliation.

A key theme across this latest release is Lightspeed's continued investment in Lightspeed Payments. Across retail and hospitality, new payments innovations made in the last year, including saved payment methods, pre-authorization, automated reconciliation and new hardware upgrades, are helping merchants reduce manual work and errors, speed up service, simplify end-of-day operations and create more seamless customer experiences. By bringing more of the payment lifecycle into one connected platform, Lightspeed is helping businesses save time and energy while operating with greater accuracy and confidence.

"What we've released this quarter reflects our continued focus on helping ambitious businesses operate with less friction," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "From simplifying daily operations and improving sales visibility, to creating faster checkout experiences and streamlining fulfillment across channels, these innovations are designed to help our customers move faster, operate smarter, and deliver great customer experiences with confidence."

New product innovations across Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Restaurant include:

Retail

Lightspeed and Klaviyo launch integration to empower retailers with marketing automation

By connecting Klaviyo to Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed enables merchants to automate personalized customer communications without manual data work or fragmented tools. The integration syncs customer, sales, and product data in real time so merchants can easily launch lifecycle flows such as welcome, post-purchase, and re-engage campaigns, as well as targeted omnichannel outreach.

AI Blog Builder helps retailers drive traffic and sales through content

With the new AI Blog Builder, merchants can effortlessly generate SEO-optimized blog posts in minutes. By providing automated topic suggestions and publishing reminders, the tool allows retailers to maintain a consistent, professional content calendar that helps drive traffic and boost sales. Advanced design controls, built-in SEO settings, and multilingual support ensure that posts are tailored to reach and resonate with target audiences, allowing merchants to scale their content strategy without the burden of manual creation.

AI section generator in AI Assistant helps merchants refine website content faster

The newly embedded AI section generator in AI Assistant empowers merchants to build high-quality, on-brand website content faster. By allowing merchants to preview changes directly in the editor and providing an intuitive, conversational interface for refinements, the tool ensures website updates align with their unique brand vision. This seamless, context-aware workflow saves valuable time and enables merchants to deliver more engaging, customized digital experiences for their customers.

Lightspeed Scanner now helps store staff grow basket size at checkout

Lightspeed Scanner now surfaces data-driven cross-sell prompts directly on the shop floor and at checkout. Powered by a rolling 90-day market basket analysis, Frequently Bought Together recommendations appear on the Product Details screen during look up and refresh dynamically on the Sell Screen as items are added to cart -- helping sales associates to recommend suitable complementary products, regardless of their experience levels.

Omnichannel customer accounts bring more convenience to retail shoppers

Shoppers buying from Lightspeed Retail merchants can now view order history and manage loyalty points through the new omnichannel customer portal. The experience helps merchants bridge the gap between in-store and online shopping while delivering the convenience customers increasingly expect.

NuORDER Brand Sales Overview gives brands a clearer view of wholesale performance

NuORDER now provides a centralized view of wholesale sales performance, allowing brands to track orders, revenue, units sold and top performers in one place. With clear year-over-year visibility into sales trends and top-performing sales representatives, the dashboard gives brands a faster, more intuitive way to understand performance without relying on manual spreadsheets.

Hospitality

New Lightspeed AI enhancements bring insights on operations and tasks to hospitality merchants

Lightspeed AI delivers customized AI driven insights when merchants log in to their Back Office. By asking a question in natural language, operators can rapidly generate tailored charts and insights, then pin preferred reports so critical information is always within reach. For merchants using Lightspeed Tasks to build checklists for consistent service, operators can also ask Lightspeed AI to surface operational issues based on checklist insights across locations, so teams can spot what needs attention without reading through every note and comment.

Lightspeed launches Locations Manager to simplify multi-site operations

Locations Manager gives hospitality operators a centralized way to manage multiple venues from a single dashboard. In its first iteration, the feature allows businesses to share items, create menus and sync updates across locations in a few clicks, while still giving individual venues the flexibility to make regional changes when needed. Future updates are planned to introduce additional capabilities, including user permission management, invoice visibility across the business and enhanced unified reporting.

Lightspeed Payments automates reconciliation for hospitality businesses

Through Lightspeed Payments, reconciliation automatically accounts for tips, split checks, chargebacks and tip adjustments, helping operators quickly spot discrepancies between POS data and bank deposits. Instead of spending hours balancing the books after service, managers can close out faster with a clearer view of actual cash flow.

New booking widget gives restaurants more control over the guest journey

Lightspeed Reservations now offers an enhanced booking widget that allows hospitality customers to receive reservations directly through their own websites. By enabling guests to book without leaving a restaurant's site, the new widget creates a smoother reservation experience while giving operators the ability to capture more bookings along the guest journey.

To learn more about these new features, visit Lightspeed's website.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.