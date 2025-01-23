Lightspeed Commerce Highlights New Product Innovations Solving Business Challenges Across Retail and Hospitality

Significant product innovations in both retail and hospitality launched to support growing business challenges

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the one-stop commerce platform empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today highlighted some of the groundbreaking new product innovations the Company released this past quarter.

Lightspeed Innovations (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

"Q3 brought about some significant product innovations designed to help customers realize real value in their day-to-day business operations," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "From Selling on Scanner, to our Kitchen Display System, we're bringing transformative solutions to our merchants and restauranteurs, helping them find new opportunities to surprise and delight their customers."

Lightspeed's Q3 innovations brought a number of new products and feature sets across the retail and hospitality industries, including:

Retail

Expanded Lightspeed Scanner Revolutionizes the Retail Shopping Experience

Lightspeed has expanded its Scanner app with selling capabilities, addressing the frustration of long lines and interrupted shopping experiences. Now available on the iPhone version of the app, the updated Scanner enables complete purchases directly from the shop floor using Mobile Selling. It's designed to create a more customized, seamless experience for customers while empowering retailers to scale up registers more efficiently during busy times.





Lightspeed has expanded its app with selling capabilities, addressing the frustration of long lines and interrupted shopping experiences. Now available on the iPhone version of the app, the updated Scanner enables complete purchases directly from the shop floor using Mobile Selling. It's designed to create a more customized, seamless experience for customers while empowering retailers to scale up registers more efficiently during busy times. Pushing Out More Powerful Promotions for Retailers and Wholesalers

Lightspeed gives both retailers and brands more flexibility when it comes to running promotions. Now retailers can create one promotion to run across multiple sales channels - in-store and online. Brands have the ability to offer new advanced promotions including free shipping, net term extensions and target these based on a range of conditions such as product availability or previous order history. Now both retailers and brands have more tools for their promotional strategies.





Lightspeed gives both retailers and brands more flexibility when it comes to running promotions. Now retailers can create one promotion to run across multiple sales channels - in-store and online. Brands have the ability to offer new advanced promotions including free shipping, net term extensions and target these based on a range of conditions such as product availability or previous order history. Now both retailers and brands have more tools for their promotional strategies. Growing a 1 Million+ Product Catalog to Support Retail Success

Lightspeed's Supplier Network now includes over 1 million new products, offering retailers high-quality data from leading brands across key verticals such as pet, home & garden, and golf. This growth simplifies inventory management and enables retailers to meet customer demand with tailored, seamless shopping experience.





Lightspeed's Supplier Network now includes over 1 million new products, offering retailers high-quality data from leading brands across key verticals such as pet, home & garden, and golf. This growth simplifies inventory management and enables retailers to meet customer demand with tailored, seamless shopping experience. Improved Workforce Management Capabilities with Homebase

Lightspeed's timeclock is now integrated with Homebase , enabling flagship retail customers to streamline employee tracking and management. This integration helps reduce missed shifts, early clock-ins, and accidental overtime—saving time and simplifying operations.





Lightspeed's timeclock is now integrated with , enabling flagship retail customers to streamline employee tracking and management. This integration helps reduce missed shifts, early clock-ins, and accidental overtime—saving time and simplifying operations. Enhanced Retail Inventory Control

Through an enhanced collaboration between Cin7 Core and Lightspeed Retail, customers can access a cloud-based, automated, and real-time solution for managing a retailer's entire inventory lifecycle. The integration helps retailers automate data synchronization, streamlining stock levels, sales orders, purchases, and stock adjustments between both systems.





Through an enhanced between Cin7 Core and Lightspeed Retail, customers can access a cloud-based, automated, and real-time solution for managing a retailer's entire inventory lifecycle. The integration helps retailers automate data synchronization, streamlining stock levels, sales orders, purchases, and stock adjustments between both systems. Streamlined Special Order Fulfillment

Lightspeed extends its capability to manage complex sales workflows, enhancing special order fulfillment for cashiers. This launch is tailored to provide a seamless experience for customers purchasing multiple items that require separate forms of fulfillment. Retailers can now easily identify which items the customer takes immediately versus those that need to be fulfilled later, simplifying operations and maximizing sales opportunities.





Lightspeed extends its capability to manage complex sales workflows, enhancing special order fulfillment for cashiers. This launch is tailored to provide a seamless experience for customers purchasing multiple items that require separate forms of fulfillment. Retailers can now easily identify which items the customer takes immediately versus those that need to be fulfilled later, simplifying operations and maximizing sales opportunities. More Tools to Showcase Product Catalog Online

Lightspeed extended its online tools to help merchants showcase their products online to grow sales with more options to display the catalog and draw attention to key offerings, discounts, sale offers, and brands offered. Improve the customer experience on the online storefronts with subcategory navigation, ensuring consumers can quickly find the products they want.

Hospitality



Modernizing Kitchen Operations with the New Kitchen Display System

Lightspeed's KDS seamlessly connects front-of-house and back-of-house operations. Orders flow directly from the POS or Tableside into the kitchen for smooth execution. With support for diverse hardware and advanced coursing features, KDS helps kitchens prioritize and complete orders efficiently, even during peak hours.





Lightspeed's seamlessly connects front-of-house and back-of-house operations. Orders flow directly from the or into the kitchen for smooth execution. With support for diverse hardware and advanced coursing features, KDS helps kitchens prioritize and complete orders efficiently, even during peak hours. Simplify Management with Multi-Location Reporting

Effortlessly oversee your entire restaurant group with Lightspeed's multi-location reporting tools. Compare sales metrics across all locations to gauge menu performance, monitor trends, and analyze real-time data—empowering smarter decisions for consistent growth.





Effortlessly oversee your entire restaurant group with Lightspeed's multi-location reporting tools. Compare sales metrics across all locations to gauge menu performance, monitor trends, and analyze real-time data—empowering smarter decisions for consistent growth. Faster Access to Funds with Instant Payouts

Managing cash flow just got easier for restaurants with Lightspeed Payments' Instant Payouts. Eligible customers in select markets can now access funds within 30 minutes—even on weekends and holidays. Innovated to allow businesses to cover expenses faster and keep operations running smoothly, with instant deposits available directly through Lightspeed Back Office.





Managing cash flow just got easier for restaurants with Lightspeed Payments' Instant Payouts. Eligible customers in select markets can now access funds within 30 minutes—even on weekends and holidays. Innovated to allow businesses to cover expenses faster and keep operations running smoothly, with instant deposits available directly through Lightspeed Back Office. Actionable Insights on the go with Lightspeed Pulse

Lightspeed Pulse delivers restaurants operators with real-time access to essential metrics right from their mobile devices. From tracking performance to monitoring team efficiency, Pulse delivers actionable insights for quick, informed decisions. Designed to keep operators connected to their business anytime, anywhere, Lightspeed Pulse helps businesses stay ahead of trends.





Lightspeed Pulse restaurants operators with real-time access to essential metrics right from their mobile devices. From tracking performance to monitoring team efficiency, Pulse delivers actionable insights for quick, informed decisions. Designed to keep operators connected to their business anytime, anywhere, Lightspeed Pulse helps businesses stay ahead of trends. Streamlined Payroll and Operations Management with 7shifts

With an expanded partnership with 7shifts, Lightspeed Restaurant customers in North America can simplify payroll processing, reduce labor costs, and improve team scheduling efficiency—saving time while driving operational excellence.

Golf

Revolutionize Golf Course Operations with Lightspeed Scheduling

Simple, integrated scheduling tools help operators maximize bookings and revenue from an unlimited number of services with ease. Ranging from golf lessons and simulator bay bookings to pickleball court reservations, Lightspeed Scheduling allows golf operators to serve the growing customer demand for off-course golf activities at the club.





Simple, integrated scheduling tools help operators maximize bookings and revenue from an unlimited number of services with ease. Ranging from golf lessons and simulator bay bookings to pickleball court reservations, Lightspeed Scheduling allows golf operators to serve the growing customer demand for off-course golf activities at the club. Transforming Golf Operations with Landscapes Golf Management Partnership

Landscapes Golf Management extended a multi-year partnership with Lightspeed earlier this year to deliver powerful tools that streamline operations and elevate the guest experience across 60+ properties in the Landscapes portfolio. From simplified tee time management to integrated point-of-sale and actionable insights, this collaboration helps operators improve workflows and drive revenue growth across their portfolio.

Lightspeed powers the world's best restaurants and retailers including: Taverne Atlantic (Montréal), Tony's Chocolonely (Amsterdam), Alinea Group (Chicago), L'Occitane (New Zealand), and Kei (Paris). For more information, see https://www.lightspeedhq.com/ .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.