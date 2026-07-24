Lightspeed Commerce Integrates with Meta Conversions API to Help Retailers Measure In-Store Sales From Digital Ads

With Lightspeed with Meta Conversions API, retail merchants can connect their stores directly to Meta, automatically sync their in-store product catalog, and securely send point-of-sale transactions into Meta Conversions API. This empowers retailers to run smarter, more targeted campaigns and gain a picture of their return on ad spend, no online store or complex setup required.

For many physical retailers, digital advertising has long influenced in-store traffic, but measuring that impact has been difficult. Campaigns have often been optimized around online actions such as clicks or site visits, leaving in-store purchases underrepresented in performance data. By sending in-store transaction signals from Lightspeed Retail to Meta, the integration helps close that gap, enabling more accurate measurement and stronger campaign optimization.

"Retailers have always known that online ads influence what happens inside their stores, but they didn't necessarily have a clear way to measure it," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "With this integration, we're finally closing that gap. We're giving brick-and-mortar merchants access to attribution and advertising intelligence that was once reserved for large ecommerce players. This integration shows exactly how digital engagement can drive physical results and empower retailers to grow with confidence in an increasingly complex landscape."

The integration also reduces the manual work many retailers previously faced. Instead of exporting and formatting spreadsheets, Lightspeed with Meta Conversions API automatically syncs product catalogs and transaction data behind the scenes.

Built for both offline-only and omnichannel merchants, this integration delivers value across the board. Physical-store-only retailers can use Facebook and Instagram to promote in-stock items, retarget local audiences, and measure how many in-store sales their ads generate, without needing an ecommerce site. Omnichannel merchants already advertising on Meta technologies benefit from a unified view of performance: with in-store transactions flowing directly to Meta Conversions API, campaign reporting becomes more accurate and AI from Meta can optimize ads based on cross-channel revenue.

Meta and Lightspeed are working together to help retailers strengthen the connection between digital discovery and in-store sales. Through the Lightspeed integration with Meta Conversions API, merchants can send unified sales data information that helps improve ad relevance, enhance campaign performance, and deliver more accurate measurement, supporting growth across sales channels.

Lightspeed with Meta Conversions API includes automatic POS transaction syncing, native server-side Meta Conversions API support, offline catalog creation for retailers without ecommerce, and an integration built to the latest technical standards from Meta. It is one of the first solutions designed specifically to give brick-and-mortar retailers a direct, continuous connection between physical store data and Meta advertising.

Lightspeed with Meta Conversions API is now available for Lightspeed Retail customers. More information can be found here.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.