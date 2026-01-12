Lightspeed Commerce Launches a New Multi-Brand Shopping and Ordering Experience in the Marketplace

Retailers can now access and order from thousands of brands—all directly from within NuOrder and the Lightspeed point of sale system

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf, and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today unveiled a new centralized, multi-brand shopping and ordering experience within its Marketplace, marking a significant evolution of Lightspeed's wholesale offering. Built for how modern retailers buy today, the new experience enables faster, more flexible, and continuous purchasing across brands within NuORDER by Lightspeed.

Announced at the National Retail Federation's Big Show in New York, Marketplace transforms Lightspeed Wholesale into the online destination where retailers can browse, compare, and purchase products across brands in one consistent and intuitive experience. Instead of logging into dozens of individual brand portals and juggling multiple shopping carts or offline spreadsheets, retailers can source products for their store in a single place with built-in insights and direct POS integration. Brands, in turn, can showcase their products to more qualified, in-market buyers to grow beyond their existing retail base and capitalize on shifting demands.

The new and improved Marketplace experience within NuORDER, and integrated with Lightspeed POS, is a foundational step in Lightspeed's broader vision to build a connected ecosystem where retail and wholesale meet in real time. By linking wholesale commerce and ordering directly to retail inventory planning and operations, Lightspeed facilitates a continuous, data-informed loop that reduces friction in both the sell-in and sell-through process. Through this integration, brands gain a more efficient path to market — reaching more buyers with the right products at the right time. Retailers get the speed and flexibility they need to adjust their assortment based on in-season demand. Together, these capabilities demonstrate Lightspeed's commitment to integrating wholesale, inventory management, POS, and ecommerce into one unified retail experience.

"We are closing the loop from supply to store to sale," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Marketplace is the next evolution of our wholesale network. It connects brands and retailers to the right products at the right moment and helps them buy and sell smarter within a unified retail ecosystem."

Marketplace delivers value to three key audiences:

Brands : Streamline wholesale operations and sell more to a network of over 100,000 retailers at the moment they are ready to shop.

: Streamline wholesale operations and sell more to a network of over 100,000 retailers at the moment they are ready to shop. Retailers: Maintaining a fresh assortment and staying ahead of demand spikes and gaps is essential. Equally important is having visibility into purchasing trends across a broad retail network—including both Lightspeed POS and non-POS retailers—enabling more informed and strategic buying decisions.

Maintaining a fresh assortment and staying ahead of demand spikes and gaps is essential. Equally important is having visibility into purchasing trends across a broad retail network—including both Lightspeed POS and non-POS retailers—enabling more informed and strategic buying decisions. Retailers on Lightspeed: Retailers using Lightspeed POS can shop and discover new brands directly within the platform, drawing on insights from the wider Marketplace. Orders flow seamlessly into their existing systems, simplifying inventory management while connecting them to a larger ecosystem of retailers and brands.

For Lightspeed POS retailers, orders placed through Marketplace sync directly into Lightspeed Retail, reducing manual entry, minimizing errors, and accelerating product setup and merchandising. With this integration, retailers can introduce new products to the sales floor faster with accurate, consistent data.

The Marketplace is a trusted platform that supports scalable growth through flexible, customizable plans while protecting brand integrity by ensuring accurate and consistent representation across every store. It provides brands with control over pricing and expansion through curated access, alongside enhanced data visibility and insights that help drive higher average order values. Together, these capabilities enable brands to expand beyond their existing customer base strategically—on their own terms.

"Marketplace solves one of the biggest challenges in wholesale, which is the gap between what buyers need now and how brands traditionally sell," added Chris Akrimi, Vice President, Supplier Network & B2B GTM at Lightspeed. "By giving retailers instant access to in-season inventory, AI-driven insights, and a centralized multi-brand shopping experience, we are creating a faster, more efficient, and more profitable wholesale ecosystem for everyone."

Marketplace is currently in Beta, with full general availability planned for early 2026.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About NuORDER

Lightspeed Wholesale is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying and assortment planning decisions. Today, more than 4,000 brands and more than 100,000 vetted retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

