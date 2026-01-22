Lightspeed Commerce Unveils Q3 Product Innovations Designed to Help Merchants Run Smarter and Serve Better

Lightspeed delivers next-generation retail and hospitality tools to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive growth worldwide

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced a broad suite of Q3 product innovations designed to help merchants simplify operations, enhance service, and grow with confidence.

"This quarter's innovations underscore our commitment to delivering powerful, intuitive technology to independent businesses," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "By bringing smarter automation, deeper insights, and more connected workflows into our platform, we're empowering merchants to run their operations with greater confidence and focus on delivering exceptional experiences to their customers."

Lightspeed's ongoing investment in innovation continues to deliver cutting-edge tools that give independent businesses enterprise-grade capabilities without complexity. This quarter's updates span both hospitality and retail, with new products and features designed to empower merchants to operate more efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Leading the product innovation showcase is the launch of Lightspeed AI , a new AI-powered intelligence layer launched across Lightspeed's retail and hospitality platform to help merchants access insights faster, simplify decision-making, and operate more efficiently. Launched in January, 2026, Lightspeed AI introduces conversational assistants within Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed Restaurant, and NuORDER by Lightspeed, allowing merchants and buying teams to ask natural-language questions and receive real-time, actionable insights without navigating complex dashboards or reports. Designed to evolve from an assistant into a more autonomous agent, Lightspeed AI will continue expanding throughout 2026 with additional capabilities across retail and hospitality, reinforcing Lightspeed's vision of delivering integrated, intelligent workflows that drive efficiency, confidence, and growth for independent businesses.

Additional product innovations included:

Hospitality



Master service pacing with the new Lightspeed Tempo

For decades, restaurant pacing has been driven by intuition, with seating guests, firing courses, and presenting checks at the right moment treated as more art than science. Lightspeed Tempo changes that, transforming pacing into a measurable, coachable, and repeatable advantage. Leveraging Lightspeed's Kitchen Display System, Tempo guides servers and managers through the entire dining timeline from first seat to final bill, with full visibility into exactly when items are ordered, prepped, ready, or served, ensuring each guest experience unfolds at the perfect rhythm. The result: happier guests, faster table turns, and more confident, high-performing teams. Tempo is currently available to flagship Lightspeed Restaurant customers, with a wider availability later in the year.

Run consistent operations with Lightspeed Tasks

Lightspeed Tasks is a new digital checklist solution that helps operators and their teams stay aligned and focused. Restaurateurs can create repeatable workflows for everything from opening and closing duties to cleaning protocols, maintaining quality and consistency across one or multiple locations. Reminders are sent to staff, and tasks can be completed on a mobile device through the Lightspeed Pulse app, giving management peace of mind with real-time completion logs and notifications for urgent items.

Integrate bookings and table management with Lightspeed Reservations

Designed for independent restaurants that find other platforms too costly or complex, Lightspeed Reservations provides an integrated way to manage bookings online or by phone--all within the Lightspeed platform. Restaurateurs can improve guest experiences and reduce no-shows with built-in automated reminders, maximizing every revenue opportunity and simplifying front-of-house operations.

Mobile Tap expands across Europe

Lightspeed Mobile Tap is a powerful, portable payment device that allows restaurants to accept numerous payment methods without spending a fortune on terminals. Whether attached to a counter iPad or used with Lightspeed Tableside, Mobile Tap turns mobile devices into the one single place to take orders and payments from anywhere, accepting the method a guest prefers: tap, swipe, or insert. Now expanded to France, Germany, and Switzerland, Mobile Tap is readily available to Lightspeed Restaurant customers across our core markets in Europe.

Retail

Browse, compare, and shop from a new multi-brand shopping and ordering experience within Lightspeed Marketplace

Lightspeed Commerce announced the launch of a new centralized, multi-brand shopping and ordering experience within its Marketplace , transforming Lightspeed Wholesale into a single destination where retailers can browse, compare, and purchase products from thousands of brands directly within NuORDER by Lightspeed and the Lightspeed POS system. The new experience eliminates the need for multiple brand portals and disconnected workflows, enabling faster, more flexible, and continuous purchasing with built-in insights and seamless POS integration.

Customize your ecommerce experience with Lightspeed's new themes store

For retailers looking to elevate their online presence, Lightspeed's themes store offers access to a curated collection of ecommerce-optimized themes designed by industry and design experts. These professionally built themes help merchants create stunning, high-converting websites, no design experience or coding required. Retailers can preview and trial both free and paid themes before purchase, enabling them to choose the right look and functionality to match their brand and business goals.

New customer facing display options for retail merchants

Retailers now have a simple, cost-effective way to improve checkout efficiency and enhance customer purchase transparency. Lightspeed Retail merchants using Lightspeed Payments Smart Terminals now have access to customer-facing display (CFD) functionality directly on their payment terminals--no additional hardware required. This update reduces operational costs, improves accuracy, and helps with evolving regional display regulations.

Selling on Scanner now available for Android

Lightspeed Retail merchants now have more flexibility when it comes to contactless payments. Using the Lightspeed Scanner app, retailers can now accept in-person, contactless payments directly on Android devices. This feature was released in beta, with general availability now live in January 2026 for Lightspeed Payments customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, giving merchants greater mobility and convenience at checkout.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Forward-Looking Statements

