Lightspeed Design, Inc. Receives European Union Patent Approval For DepthQ® CineBright™ High Brightness 3D Polarization

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed Design, Inc. / DepthQ® today announced that the European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. EP 2959341 "Stereoscopic Light Recycling Device" for its DepthQ® CineBright™ 3D high brightness passive polarization product.

Chris Ward, President of Lightspeed Design said, "The grant of this patent by the European Patent Office, in addition to our patents in the US and Canada, is further confirmation of the unique design of our DepthQ® CineBright™ product, reinforcing its legitimacy as an IP-protected alternative for theater owners who want to present royalty-free, high-brightness, high-quality 3D in theaters worldwide."

"Lightspeed Design thanks and recognizes the critical support of our long time liquid crystal supplier LC-Tec Displays AB, whose patented and precisely manufactured fast-switching polarization technology plays an important role in supporting our now patented product."

DepthQ CineBright is a high-brightness passive polarization solution for 3D digital cinema. The system delivers a dramatically brighter 3D image for a cinema's guests while maintaining DepthQ's superior optics, speed, sharp focus, low-crosstalk, advanced heat protection and 5 year optical warranty. CineBright's unique design is covered by patents in the United States, by U.S. Patent Nos. 9494805 and 9693044; Canada, by Canadian Patent No. 2907565; and the European Union, by European Patent No. 2959341, soon to be validated in key intellectual property territories across the European Union. CineBright is also covered by an allowed patent application pending in China as Chinese Patent Application Publication No. 104272182A.

The DepthQ CineBright 3D high brightness passive polarization product is also covered by worldwide intellectual property insurance through Lloyd's cover holder, Intellectual Property Insurance Services Corporation (IPISC). The minimum one million dollar policy was only made available after an extensive and sophisticated legal analysis, reviewed by independent third party intellectual property experts.

IPISC has been in the business of protecting client's IP assets for 25 years and is a worldwide leader in intellectual property insurance and services. Lloyd's is the world's insurance and reinsurance market specialist.

LC-Tec Displays AB is a technology company specializing in optical components based on liquid crystal (LC) technology. Located in Borlänge, Sweden, LC-Tec has over 25 years' experience of designing and manufacturing a wide range of LC-based products, including optical shutters, variable ND filters, and polarization modulators.

Lightspeed Design, Inc. is an experienced and trusted technology provider who has successfully commercialized numerous products, including digital cinema equipment, virtual reality, surgical display technology, video capture & playback software, and portable 3D video projectors. Lightspeed developed technology for digital cinemas that is now being used in 2,000 movie theaters around the world and is certified by six major Hollywood studios.

DepthQ® is our respected stereoscopic technology brand, trusted by the most discerning clientele. DepthQ is a registered trademark of Lightspeed Design, Inc. https://www.lightspeeddesign.com

For further information, please contact: Chris Ward, President, Lightspeed Design, Inc.: +1-425-637-2818, or visit the website http://www.depthq.com or contact the sales department at 194074@email4pr.com.

