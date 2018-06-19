Lightspeed Launches Integrated iOS Solution with Intuit QuickBooks Online and Planday

Retailers and restauranteurs who use this integration can benefit from the value of iOS combined with the respective best-in-class apps, including a seamless user experience that will help them to save costs, reduce time spent on admin tasks and better engage their employees. In addition, with the latest integrations of Intuit QuickBooks Online and Planday, Lightspeed customers using iPhone and iPad will have access to:

Integrated solutions running together exclusively on iOS that provide a clear picture of the overall business, enabling owners to deliver an improved customer experience;

Onboarding for the integrated solution via collaboration between a cross-company team of customer service representatives;

Mobile POS connected to inventory, eCommerce, and back-of-house to take a retail store anywhere or serve customers table-side

HOW THIS BENEFITS CUSTOMERS

Manage and report on all inventory from one centralized location with Lightspeed Have all the sales information flow automatically from Lightspeed into the proper general ledger accounts in Intuit QuickBooks Online to understand the business at a single glance Schedule all employee shifts based on expected revenues and manage individual or group communication in one place with Planday All information around sales and employees' time and attendance will roll up from Planday and Lightspeed into Intuit QuickBooks Online to run payroll With the three platforms speaking to each other, it makes the business more efficient and saves time by consolidating reports

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Why is this relationship significant for Lightspeed's growing global customer base?

"This relationship ushers in a new era of ease and innovation for our customers. With this integration, we are delivering one experience to retail and restaurant customers to help them save time, make more money, and improve data accuracy through automatic syncing of all systems," said Julian Teixeira, VP of Sales, Lightspeed. "The way retailers and restaurants do business has changed, and a modern-day POS system should support a business owner so they can spend more time focused on their customers."

What role will QuickBooks play in improving profitability for business owners?

"Maintaining profitable margins for goods and services and ensuring reliable payroll are two key priorities for retail and restaurant businesses," said Mauricio Comi, Leader of Product Partnerships, Intuit QuickBooks. "This technology solution is especially designed to help alleviate these pain points. With Lightspeed, Planday and QuickBooks, small business owners can gain valuable insights into many aspects related to the performance and health of their business so they can make smart decisions to ensure their growth and success."

How do retailers and restauranteurs benefit from the integration of Planday?

"Businesses in the retail and restaurant industries need to provide the best possible customer experience, while at the same time staying on top of costs. Ensuring the right employees are in position and with the right team size during busy or quiet periods is key to success, but this has been a real admin challenge for operators. The combined solution represents a significant step in solving this equation with the minimum of effort," comments Christian Broendum, CEO, Planday.

For additional information on the integration between Lightspeed POS, QuickBooks, and Planday, and how to get started, visit Lightspeed's restaurant and retail web pages.

About Lightspeed

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is the most powerful cloud-based point of sale and eCommerce solution for independent businesses. Over 50,000 retailers and restaurateurs, processing over US $15 billion in transactions annually use Lightspeed to grow and manage their business in-store and online. Lightspeed can be found in more than 100 countries, powering favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Founded in 2005, Lightspeed has grown to nearly 600 employees, with global offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Intuit's innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves partners and 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. For the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands, visit Intuit.com and follow on Facebook.

About Planday

Planday is the workforce collaboration platform that makes it easier for managers and hourly workers to communicate, collaborate, and get work done. We empower businesses by making the relationship between hourly workers and their managers more efficient, transparent, and productive— which leads to better business returns. Planday grew out of a simple idea: scheduling and communication should be simple and straightforward for both managers and employees. Our product has come a long way since then, and we now offer a comprehensive SaaS product that can meet the unique needs of a wide variety of shift-based businesses. In 2014, Planday received investment from Creandum, and in 2015, they received another investment from former global Just-Eat CEO, Klaus Nyengaard. In 2016, Planday received a $14 million series B investment led by Idinvest, Creandum, SEB Private Equity, and Angel Investor Arthur Kosten, co-founder of Booking.com.

