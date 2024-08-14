Lightspeed Launches Retail Insights To Help Retailers Drive Increased Sales and Lower Inventory Risks

"Retail is transforming at a rapid pace, and retailers need the most advanced insights to be able to keep up with the demand from their customers, suppliers and staff. We are excited to be releasing these incredibly powerful features tailored specifically for our retail customer's needs," said Dax Dasilva, CEO & Founder of Lightspeed. "Through Retail Insights, our customers will be able to clearly view product insights, sales, inventory reports, and generate quick purchase orders to streamline their business operations, allowing them to plan ahead for increased sales opportunities."

Lightspeed's Retail Insights is a robust, easy-to-use and innovative tool that adapts to diverse catalogs, a number of suppliers, multi-locations and fast-moving trends. Retail Insights launches with a rich application of features, all designed to provide a seamless business management experience.

These include:

Missed items sold / Estimated items sold: Merchants can take into account past out-of-stock periods when ordering so that they can more accurately order and avoid missing sales.

Merchants can take into account past out-of-stock periods when ordering so that they can more accurately order and avoid missing sales. Forecasting for non-seasonal replenishment: Merchants will have the ability to view suggested order quantities that consider past sales volumes and stockouts when deciding what to order, minimizing the need to create manual estimations.

Merchants will have the ability to view suggested order quantities that consider past sales volumes and stockouts when deciding what to order, minimizing the need to create manual estimations. Easily create purchase orders from reports: Merchants can easily select the items they wish to order, directly from inventory reports and create draft purchase orders with the suggested order quantities - saving time and avoiding having to toggle between screens.

Merchants can easily select the items they wish to order, directly from inventory reports and create draft purchase orders with the suggested order quantities - saving time and avoiding having to toggle between screens. Detailed inventory and sales reporting: Visual reporting allows merchants to track daily, weekly or monthly reporting at a glance, while deeper insights in inventory management reports provide better understanding on product performance and costs in detail.

Visual reporting allows merchants to track daily, weekly or monthly reporting at a glance, while deeper insights in inventory management reports provide better understanding on product performance and costs in detail. Customized reporting: Merchants can customize and save inventory, sales, tax and payments reports to their specific requirements. Merchants can further drill down on their business performance to make strategic decisions on promotions, staffing and product selection.

Retail Insights is now available to Lightspeed clients in the retail space globally and is one of many advancements the Company is making in its continued innovation and growth aiming to offer customers the best possible POS experience.

Lightspeed powers the world's best brands and retailers including: Birkenstock (Australia), Evenko (Canada), Air Canada (Canada), Neal's Yard (London), L'Occitane (New Zealand), and Tony's Chocolonely (Amsterdam). Lightspeed Retail is currently available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information, see https://www.lightspeedhq.com/pos/retail.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

