LightSpeed Lending Delivers Fast Access to Capital to Real Estate Investors

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate market on fire, investors have to act quickly or lose out. LightSpeed Lending has launched its fast-lending service catering to real estate investors seeking residential and commercial loans that are approved in a fraction of the time of a typical conventional loan.

All cash offers are the Holy Grail of real estate, but the next-best thing is being able to bring a quick- closing deal to the table. Boca Raton-based LightSpeed Lending secures funding for residential bridge, fix & flip, rental and commercial loans. The company offers several distinct advantages over conventional lenders:

Lightning-fast closing: Only 7-10 days, compared to 45-60 days with a conventional lender

Less paperwork: No pay stubs, tax returns or W2 forms to submit

Attractive options for borrowers who don't quality for conventional loans

Founder and president Andrew Weissman is the definition of a successful entrepreneur – a financial prodigy who was only 18 years old when he launched a multimillion-dollar global business in the cellular phone industry. Seeking new challenges, he shifted gears, transitioning into real estate investing as a result of his own personal success investing in properties and private money loans.

"There are so many opportunities today for smart investors who know what they want and how to make the right move," Weissman says. "The bottom line is we get you your money faster and more effectively than anyone else. They say timing is everything with real estate, and our ability to close fast will get you into this hot market right when you want to be there."

LightSpeed Lending is also looking for accredited investors interested in great investment opportunities that pay between 6%-8% annually backed by first position mortgages.

For more information visit www.lightspeedlending.com

About LightSpeed Lending

Founded by Andrew Weissman, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in real estate investment, LightSpeed Lending loans money for residential bridge loans, fix & flip loans, rental loans and commercial loans. Offices are located at 499 E. Palmetto Park Road, Suite 226, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, contact Andrew Weissman at 954-444-7298 or visit www.lightspeedlending.com

NMLS ID-1499543 NMLS ID-2030790

Media Contact:

Britt Bradford

954-854-1794

[email protected]

