LightSpeed Photonics and Infraeo Announce Strategic Collaboration

Collaboration will Accelerate Near-Package Optics and PCIe-over-Fiber Interconnects for AI-Scale Data Centers

SINGAPORE and ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightSpeed Photonics and Infraeo, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development, demonstration, and commercialization of next-generation optical interconnect technologies. The collaboration is designed to address the rapidly growing bandwidth, power, and scalability requirements of AI, hyperscale, and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers worldwide, with a primary focus on the Indian market.

Under the MoU, the parties have agreed to collaborate across five defined workstreams:

Commercialization Strategy : Identification of target market segments, definition of product architectures, and development of go-to-market strategies for PCIe-over-Fiber and advanced optical interconnect solutions.

: Identification of target market segments, definition of product architectures, and development of go-to-market strategies for PCIe-over-Fiber and advanced optical interconnect solutions. Establishing a U .S. Presence: Supporting the engagement of the U.S. market through system designers, solutions architects, and application engineers for pilot project execution.

Supporting the engagement of the U.S. market through system designers, solutions architects, and application engineers for pilot project execution. India Ecosystem Development : Building an optical transceiver and networking ecosystem for next-generation data center infrastructure in India, including evaluation of local manufacturing, supply-chain partnerships, and deployment opportunities.

: Building an optical transceiver and networking ecosystem for next-generation data center infrastructure in India, including evaluation of local manufacturing, supply-chain partnerships, and deployment opportunities. Pilot Deployments & Technology Demonstrations : Conduct pilot deployments of NPO, CPO, and PCIe-over-Fiber solutions in selected data center environments to validate performance and enable future commercialization.

: Conduct pilot deployments of NPO, CPO, and PCIe-over-Fiber solutions in selected data center environments to validate performance and enable future commercialization. Joint Productization: Evaluation of joint testing, productization, and introduction of networking and infrastructure products targeting Indian data center operators.

LightSpeed Photonics will contribute expertise in photonics, optical interconnects, and high-speed analog design. Infraeo will leverage its market presence, industry relationships, and infrastructure deployment capabilities to support adoption across global and regional markets. In addition, Infraeo will deliver high-speed optical and copper interconnect solutions to support system integration, interoperability validation, and real-world deployment of next-generation architectures.

As AI workloads drive unprecedented increases in compute density and interconnect bandwidth, conventional copper links are reaching fundamental limits in reach, power efficiency, and signal integrity. While fully co-packaged optics (CPO) represent a long-term direction, they introduce significant near-term challenges around thermal density, serviceability, manufacturing complexity, and silicon risk – creating a clear market need for an intermediate, scalable solution.

"AI infrastructure is forcing a fundamental rethink of how interconnects are designed. NPO provides a scalable path between traditional pluggables and fully co-packaged optics, enabling optical connectivity closer to compute without compromising serviceability or manufacturability. Our collaboration with Infraeo is aimed at building the ecosystem required to bring these architectures into real data center deployments," said Rohin Y, CEO of LightSpeed Photonics.

LightSpeed Photonics is developing solderable NPO technology designed to bring optical interconnects closer to compute without embedding optics inside the ASIC package. This approach delivers higher bandwidth density and improved power efficiency while preserving serviceability and reducing integration risk compared with fully co-packaged optical solutions. The company is also advancing PCIe-over-Fiber connectivity to extend high-speed compute interconnects beyond the reach limitations of electrical interfaces, enabling disaggregated and composable data center architectures.

Infraeo delivers 800G and 1.6T interconnect solutions, including LPO transceivers and active electrical cables, supporting power-efficient, low-latency connectivity, and deployment and validation of next-generation AI and hyperscale data center environments.

"Next-generation data centers will require new interconnect technologies that can deliver higher bandwidth with lower power and better system flexibility. By combining LightSpeed Photonics' innovation in photonic interconnects with Infraeo's experience in infrastructure and deployment, we intend to accelerate the adoption of advanced optical connectivity solutions across global and Indian markets," said Rakesh Sambaraju, president, Infraeo.

About LightSpeed Photonics

LightSpeed Photonics develops photonic, optoelectronic, and high-speed interconnect technologies for AI, high-performance computing, and hyperscale data center infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes Near-Package Optics (NPO) and PCIe-over-Fiber solutions designed to enable scalable, modular, and energy-efficient system architectures. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Infraeo

Infraeo Inc. provides infrastructure, deployment, and ecosystem solutions for advanced computing, networking, and data center technologies. The company supports next-generation digital infrastructure across global markets, with a strategic focus on India's rapidly expanding data center sector. Infraeo is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

CONTACT:

Frank Buscemi

MBE Group on behalf of LightSpeed Photonics

[email protected]

248.856.8636

SOURCE LightSpeed Photonics