Lightspeed POS Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Chronogolf

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to over 49,000 small and medium-sized retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Montreal-based Chronogolf, an innovative cloud-based software offering that facilitates management for golf course operators around the world. An existing Lightspeed partner, Chronogolf uses the Lightspeed platform for both the retail and restaurant facets of its business software, combined with its booking and management solutions.

Lightspeed's inventory-rich, cloud-based software will help new and existing customers in the golf industry drive business growth and maximize efficiency. Complementing Lightspeed's existing product offerings, such as Lightspeed Loyalty and Lightspeed Payments, the Chronogolf software will offer customers a fully-integrated point of sale and golf course management solution, giving them the opportunity to streamline their business, from pro shop to restaurant to tee sheet—all in one system.

"Since Lightspeed's inception, our focus has been to provide technology to small and medium-sized businesses in verticals with complex operations, so they can work smarter, make data-driven decisions, and create the best possible experience for their customers. Running a golf course combines retail, restaurant, and ecommerce—areas that are core to our business," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Expanding within the golf vertical is just one example of our commitment to these complex SMBs around the world."

The Chronogolf team along with Co-CEO's JD St-Martin and Guillaume Jacquet will join Lightspeed. "We are excited to be a part of the Lightspeed team that is bringing this powerful all-in-one management solution to pro shops and restaurants across the industry," said JD St-Martin, Co-CEO of Chronogolf. "Through this highly configurable solution, we are providing operators with the opportunity to more deeply understand their business through performance data and insights, enabling them to create a targeted and engaging experience for their members."

Key Features of Chronogolf by Lightspeed:

Run Your Pro Shop from Anywhere: Track customer experience across the facility with seamless POS integration, connect to payment terminals, cash drawers, printers and terminals, and access sales and inventory data from anywhere

Turn tables faster and serve guests better with the cloud-based restaurant POS built to handle everything from clubhouse drinks to fine dining.

Increased Potential Sales Opportunities: Follow customers from green to restaurant through seamless POS implementation, customize your menus and floor plan, improve communication between front and back-of-house and boost table turnover by taking orders and payments from any location

Follow customers from green to restaurant through seamless POS implementation, customize your menus and floor plan, improve communication between front and back-of-house and boost table turnover by taking orders and payments from any location Custom Integrations Powered by Lightspeed: Take a pro shop online by syncing the POS with Lightspeed eCom, process payments and end-of-day settlements with Lightspeed Payments, reward members and keep customers coming back with Lightspeed Loyalty, pull insightful reports to improve the business with Lightspeed Analytics, and automatically post sales data and reduce errors with Lightspeed Accounting

Custom Integrations Powered by Lightspeed: Take a pro shop online by syncing the POS with Lightspeed eCom, process payments and end-of-day settlements with Lightspeed Payments, reward members and keep customers coming back with Lightspeed Loyalty, pull insightful reports to improve the business with Lightspeed Analytics, and automatically post sales data and reduce errors with Lightspeed Accounting

Tee Sheet: Simplify the schedule with a user-friendly tee sheet, create unlimited categories, book and reorganize tee times instantly

What customers are saying about Chronogolf by Lightspeed:

"Every part of Chronogolf by Lightspeed has been an improvement from what our previous system was able to do."

Tyler MacEachern, Director of Golf, Greensmere Golf Club

"We've had a lot of success since moving to Chronogolf by Lightspeed and have since recommended it to a number of different operators.''

Aaron Gleason, Vice President, Walters Golf Management

''Chronogolf by Lightspeed is giving us more insight into golfer behavior and their best of breed approach gives us access to more robust tools to help us manage our business.''

Pat Kelley - Partner, Advance Golf



ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

