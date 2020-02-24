Lightspeed POS Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for each event are as follows:

Eight Capital Digital Disruption Forum

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Location: Toronto, ON

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 7:30 am ET

Location: Orlando, FL

KBCM Emerging Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

Wolfe Payments Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Time: 8:10 am ET (no webcast)

Location: New York, NY

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

