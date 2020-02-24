Lightspeed POS Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Feb 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for each event are as follows:
Eight Capital Digital Disruption Forum
Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020
Location: Toronto, ON
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Time: 7:30 am ET
Location: Orlando, FL
KBCM Emerging Technology Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Time: 1:00 pm PT
Location: San Francisco, CA
Wolfe Payments Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Time: 8:10 am ET (no webcast)
Location: New York, NY
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter
SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.
Share this article