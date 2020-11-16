Lightspeed POS Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced its participation in the following technology and growth-oriented investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for each event are as follows (all times listed in ET):

RBC Global TIMT Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 4:00pm

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 11:10am

Credit Suisse Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time: TBA

Barclays TMT Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: TBA

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where their communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

