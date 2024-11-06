Lightspeed Ranked 5th Fastest Growing Enterprise--Industry Leader in Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50™ Program

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the one-stop commerce platform empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences is honored to be named the fifth fastest growing organization in the Enterprise–Industry Leaders category for Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50™ program.

The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2020 and $50 million in 2023. For this year's award, Lightspeed was recognized with a growth percentage of 502%, ranking fifth overall in demonstrating outstanding growth and innovation within the technology industry.

"This award showcases our unwavering focus on disciplined growth and helping our customers achieve new levels of success," said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company just shy of celebrating our 20th anniversary, we are continuing to grow and learn. We keep optimizing our offerings in order to bring the best POS and payments solutions to our customers. This award highlights the success we are seeing in doing so, and a bright path moving forward."

"The Enterprise—Industry Leaders exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth," highlighted Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "As established leaders in their industries, these companies have demonstrated their capacity to innovate, adapt, and transform in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By embracing emerging technologies, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and leveraging their extensive resources, these Enterprise – Industry Leaders have positioned themselves as industry leaders, setting new benchmarks for success. Their achievements not only contribute to their own organizational growth but also inspire and shape the future of Canada's technology sector."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.