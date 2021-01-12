Lightspeed Revolutionizes Supply Chain of Independent Retailers with Launch of Supplier Network

Global commerce leader pioneers direct integration of small and medium-sized businesses with industry-leading suppliers

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced the initial availability of the Lightspeed Supplier Network for North American retailers. The launch of the fully integrated stock ordering solution transforms supply chain management for SMBs, democratizing access to the strategic inventory visibility once reserved predominantly for enterprise retail and eCommerce giants as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to place pressure on supply chains in 2021.

This direct integration between businesses and brands provides merchants with an automatically updating supplier catalog system, easy order management tools and automated shipment handling directly within Lightspeed's cloud-based platform. Lightspeed's Supplier Network enables SMBs to more easily adopt a demand-focused inventory model to remain nimble, placing independent businesses on equal footing with large chains while providing suppliers access to a ready-to-buy customer base and real-time sell-through data.

"Connecting SMB retailers directly to their suppliers through the Lightspeed Supplier Network is nothing short of revolutionary. This new tool enables independent businesses to discover new products, more easily sell online and make better use of their capital to strategically increase order frequency," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "The disruption of 2020 cemented the need for SMBs to use technology to remain agile and the Supplier Network is deeply in line with Lightspeed's mission to strengthen their operational resilience."

"With the growing demand for bicycle-related products and supply being lean, product curation and inventory visibility are key to success for SMBs," said Charles Bisaillon, Retail Success Leader for Specialized Bicycle Components. "The direct integration our brand has with Lightspeed creates an ecosystem that ensures our retailers have full visibility of Specialized products to satisfy that growing demand, a critical capability in 2021."

Key Advantages of the Lightspeed Supplier Network:

A harmonized marketplace. Provides the same direct supplier access and inventory visibility as the big box stores, easily managed through a single platform.

Provides the same direct supplier access and inventory visibility as the big box stores, easily managed through a single platform. Automates manual ordering and consolidates supplier portals in the POS . Improves transparency of when a shipment will arrive and what goods will be included, shortening the receiving cycle and getting items into consumers' hands more quickly.

. Improves transparency of when a shipment will arrive and what goods will be included, shortening the receiving cycle and getting items into consumers' hands more quickly. Makes new suppliers and products more discoverable . Product details, including photos, are imported into the POS with a click of a button, eliminating a barrier to selling online.

. Product details, including photos, are imported into the POS with a click of a button, eliminating a barrier to selling online. Increases control of supplier branding . Easy import workflow for retailers ensures merchants are using brand-approved names, product descriptions and high-quality imagery.

. Easy import workflow for retailers ensures merchants are using brand-approved names, product descriptions and high-quality imagery. Provides suppliers aggregated and anonymized sell-through data in real time. Brands are granted unprecedented visibility of goods sold by independent merchants.

The Lightspeed Supplier Network will be initially available for retailers in the Bike, Outdoor Sport, Jewelry and Pet verticals. For more information and to become part of the growing marketplace, please visit www.lightspeedhq.com/partners/supplier-network .

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: lightspeedhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

