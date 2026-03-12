LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Announces Proprietary IP Framework for High-End Game Development, Designed to Shape Future Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has announced today at GDC Festival of Gaming 2026 that it has entered the next phase of its "Original IP Initiative." Reinforcing the studio's commitment to the development of original IPs, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is bringing together exceptional creative talents from around the world. Reinforced by the recruitment of top professionals including Creative Director, Feng Zhu, and Motion Capture Studio Manager, Kristin Gallagher, serves as a clear demonstration of the studio's strategy to attract world-class talent.

LightSpeed Studios Feng Zhu Speaking at GDC 2026 LightSpeed Mocap LA Kristin Gallagher Speaking at GDC 2026

The initiative underscores the company's commitment to following through on its promise of investing into high-end original game development. In fact, as a part of its "Original IP Initiative," which was first disclosed at GDC 2025, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is confirming the development of a globally driven AAA title, signaling its ambition to introduce new, cultural narratives to a global audience.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' "Original IP Initiative" marked a formal commitment to developing original next-generation titles. Over the past year, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS and its regional studios have created a unified proprietary blueprint designed to lay the foundation for the creation of bold and original blockbuster titles with the signature traits of what marks a successful IP. This has subsequently accelerated the development of both new and existing high-quality projects.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' recently appointed Creative Director, Feng Zhu, who represented the studio through a series of dedicated sessions at the GDC Festival of Gaming 2026, will unpack and offer a deeper look into the core pillars from the studio that underpin LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' approach to designing an original IP. From recruiting world-class talent and spearheading original IP creation, to building its own state-of-the-art motion capture studio, these efforts collectively contribute to a proprietary game development framework designed by Feng Zhu: a purpose-built system designed to consistently produce high-quality, original games.

Feng Zhu's Framework for Creating Original, High Quality Games

Feng Zhu at GDC Festival of Gaming 2026 revealed how he plans to advance the studio's ambitions for original cinematic-quality game development. Using a proprietary approach, high-quality IPs will be created through a structured system that prioritizes strong visual identity and art direction over sheer graphical fidelity. This is designed to enable the deliberate, and repeatable creative development of multiple original high-quality titles from the ground up, by offering a compelling visual hook that resonates instantly with players. Realizing that ambition, however, requires approaching game development with the scale and discipline of a high-end production, where technology serves as a critical enabler in translating creative intent into immersive, high-impact experiences.

As part of this broader announcement, Zhu previewed elements of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' progress and methodologies during his GDC Festival of Gaming 2026 session, "Creating IP Through Understanding," revealing the studio's "90:10 Balance" philosophy in game design.

Within this framework, 90% of a title is built upon a templated foundation informed by real-world references including authentic locations, historical context, and life-like proportions, which creates a game development base rooted in reality. The remaining 10% is where the majority of creative intensity is concentrated. It is within this focused layer that designers reinterpret reality, elevate narrative tension, and craft the distinctive storytelling and experiential hooks that define the game's identity.

In fact, this is the very framework that is being deployed for LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' next original blockbuster game, rooted in global appeal.

"The core philosophy is to apply a systematic IP creation logic, enabling the team to build a complete and self-consistent IP framework from the ground up that helps teams across teams understand that creating IP isn't only about art, but about a deeper understanding," said Feng Zhu, Creative Director at LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' Framework: End-to-End, Cutting-Edge Motion Capture for High-Production Games with LightSpeed Mocap LA

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS also revealed further details about its motion capture ambitions, highlighting a purpose-built, state-of-the-art in-house motion capture studio developed from the ground. Led by LightSpeed Mocap LA's Motion Capture Studio Manager Kristin Gallagher, this mocap facility represents a critical pillar in the company's framework for developing high-end games as it's engineered to capture highly complex character performances with minimal friction.

"At LightSpeed Mocap LA, we foster a culture of innovation, curiosity, and follow-through. We've taken on stunt sequences that rank among the most complex I've encountered in my 20 years working in motion capture, and each time we've engineered solutions that have come to life inside our mocap studio. Our culture truly speaks for itself," said Gallagher. "Our team thrives on solving intricate challenges and turning ambitious ideas into reality. That creative energy defines our space. It's something you feel the moment you step onto the stage."

At the core of the motion capture pillar within the framework is a complete rethinking of how motion capture data is analyzed, organized, and deployed across production. Teams within LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS and LightSpeed LA have jointly developed a custom API to streamline file management and establish the technical foundation for the majority of its motion capture tools, significantly increasing efficiency and scalability.

This infrastructure enables scenarios that would traditionally require much larger teams or prove technically prohibitive. For example, the system can successfully capture and isolate a single hero performer surrounded by 13 motion capture artists in close proximity, with the Vicon camera system maintaining precise subject separation. In even more complex shoots, LightSpeed MoCap LA's team has coordinated sessions involving seven performance capture actors (five double-mic'd, two single-mic'd, alongside four additional performers without head-mounted cameras) all within a unified and highly controlled pipeline.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS disclosed further details of its purpose-built motion capture pipeline through the session, "Creating a State-of-the-Art MoCap Studio from Scratch," led by LightSpeed MoCap LA's Motion Capture Studio Manager Kristin Gallagher and Senior Motion Capture Tech Artist Christopher Jarvis.

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) and the developer of the upcoming AAA open-world game, Last Sentinel.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

