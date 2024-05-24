LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Michael Pattison to VP of Global PC/Console Publishing

Pattison Brings Over 28 Years of Experience in Publishing, Platform and Game Development Roles

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS , a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates, is thrilled to announce the appointment of industry veteran Michael Pattison as VP of Global PC/Console Publishing. With more than 28 years of gaming industry experience across a wide range of publishing, development, and platform roles, Pattison brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the global LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS organization.

Pattison spent eight years at Sony Interactive Entertainment in various roles including Vice President of Global Third Party Relations along with leadership of the Platform and Planning Team. He has held senior global marketing and brand management positions at companies such as Infogrames, THQ, and Capcom, where he worked on iconic franchises such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, and Street Fighter. Most recently, Pattison was the CEO of Team17 Games Label, a UK-based indie developer and publisher, before establishing a consultancy and advisory business to support independent developers.

"We are tremendously fortunate to announce Michael Pattison as a key addition to our executive team," said Steve C. Martin, Vice President of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "Michael's extensive experience and passion for the gaming industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and create exceptional gaming experiences for our players on a global scale."

"I'm delighted to be joining the LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS team," said Michael Pattison, VP of Global PC/Console Publishing of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "I look forward to building on the group's initial success and continuing to build a world class organization dedicated to empowering developers and exciting players."

Pattison is also a Patron for Safe in our World, a mental health charity for the games industry, and has served as the Global Executive Sponsor for Women in PlayStation.

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) and the developer of the upcoming AAA open-world game, Last Sentinel.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

More information about LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

SOURCE LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS