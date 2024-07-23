LightSpeed Studios Unveils Groundbreaking New Performance Capture Facility, Troy Baker to Join as Performance Director

First Production at State-of-the-Art Facility is Last Sentinel from Lightspeed L.A.

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightSpeed Studios , a leading global game developer with teams across the world, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art performance capture and virtual production facility, designed from the ground-up to set a new standard for innovation and excellence in entertainment. The cutting-edge LightSpeed Studios facility represents a significant leap forward in the art and science of performance capture and will serve as a nexus for creating spectacular next-generation immersive experiences. The LightSpeed Studios facility will serve the global and local entertainment community and support jobs related to motion capture, audio recording, video editing, virtual and post-production.

View the LightSpeed Performance Capture Facility Overview Video

The first production in development at the LightSpeed facility, is Last Sentinel, a new AAA open world experience set in a futuristic Tokyo. Created by Lightspeed L.A ., a division under LightSpeed Studios, Last Sentinel puts the spotlight on protagonist Hiromi Shoda and takes place in a futuristic world centered in what remains of Tokyo, Japan. Featuring an utterly unique environment, cast, narrative, and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is soaked in the written, graphic, and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction. Last Sentinel taps the full capabilities of the LightSpeed Studios facility. Additionally, celebrated performance capture artist and voice actor Troy Baker, known for his roles in Fortnite, The Last of Us, and BioShock Infinite, among others will serve as Performance Director for Last Sentinel.

"This new facility is a significant milestone in our commitment to push the boundaries of creativity at LightSpeed Studios, and Lightspeed L.A. and it is a perfect match for Last Sentinel, a game of immense narrative ambition, technical prowess, and visual fidelity," said Steve C. Martin, Vice President of LightSpeed Studios and General Manager of Lightspeed L.A.. "Meeting the vision of Last Sentinel required us to build a facility that could push the boundaries of storytelling while delivering the greatest realism and immersion. The stage has already exceeded our expectations and captures every detail and nuance of a live performance and translates it faithfully to the digital realm allowing us to explore new ideas and build outsized experiences that will astound players."

"Working with LightSpeed Studios and the outstanding team at this facility is nothing short of thrilling," said Troy Baker, Performance Director for Last Sentinel. "And I'm honored. The amount of skill, talent, thoughtfulness, experience and care that went into the making of this studio is remarkable. The flow of the space, every minute detail is designed not only to support actors in crafting memorable performances but also fully equips every member of this creative team to get it done and get it done right. And that's what LightSpeed Studios did from the jump; they got it right."

The LightSpeed Studios performance capture facility comprises more than 38,000 cubic feet across two floors to spark creativity and drive innovation and can house more than 35 staff, providing an advanced production environment that includes:

Outsized Stage for Flexible, Faithful Capture : offering one of the largest working volumes in the world, featuring a specialized stunt trust and an environment designed to ensure uniform light and clean acoustics to support vocal performance capture while minimizing the need for extensive dialogue replacement.

Cutting-edge Technology: features the latest advancements in motion capture technology, delivering the highest levels of detail, accuracy, and realism.

Enhanced Creative Freedom: innovative production workflows and collaborative environment, which spares no attention to details gives creators the freedom to explore new storytelling possibilities and realize their artistic visions to the fullest.

Inspired Design: seamlessly integrates with existing and future production pipelines, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for creators around the world. Includes a voice recording facility, dedicated edit suite, on-site workshop for prop building, on-site 3D printing as well as numerous offices and conference rooms to support on-site and remote production.

World Class Talent: staffed by a team of industry-leading experts and artists and built to empower creators to unleash their imagination and faithfully translate what happens on stage to the digital realm. The facility includes dedicated green rooms, changing and rest areas to support talent.

Download the latest assets here .

About Lightspeed L.A.

Lightspeed L.A. is a world class development studio focused on building open-world games that emphasize an ambitious living world, sophisticated player-driven gameplay, and mature, thoughtful storytelling. The studio seeks to craft engaging, provocative, and emotive games while being dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, committed to upholding a no-crunch philosophy to ensure the most creative and sustainable environment for all its employees. Located in Irvine, California, Lightspeed L.A. is a flagship studio under Lightspeed Studios, a global game development group with teams across the world.

More information can be found at https://lightspeed.la/en .

About LightSpeed Studios

LightSpeed Studios is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LightSpeed Studios has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) and the developer of the upcoming AAA open-world game, Last Sentinel.

LightSpeed Studios is made up of passionate players who advance the art and science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

More information about LightSpeed Studios please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com, and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

