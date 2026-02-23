Lightspeed TDMS Appoints Holly Miller as Head of Advisory Board at Pivotal Moment for Global Trade Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed Data Solutions, Inc., provider of Trade Date Management Services (TDMS), a post-trade software solution for investment firms, today announced that Holly H. Miller has joined the firm as Head of its Advisory Board.

Ms. Miller's appointment comes at a critical inflection point for global financial markets, as accelerated settlement cycles, new central clearing requirements, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and rising operational complexity place unprecedented demands on post-trade processing, including data quality, governance, and resilience.

Ms. Miller brings decades of experience across both the investment management industry and public service. Most recently, she served as a Senior Policy Advisor and Senior Financial Analyst in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management, where she focused on policy, examination and enforcement priorities related to operations, technology, data analytics, and cybersecurity. She was especially involved in the U.S. regulator's rulemaking and oversight efforts related to the May 2024 transition to T+1 settlement as well as the upcoming mandate for central clearing of U.S. Treasury cash and repo transactions. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Miller held senior leadership roles at Nuveen (a TIAA company) and SEI, overseeing large-scale global investment operations.

Importantly, Ms. Miller has direct, first-hand experience with Lightspeed TDMS as an industry practitioner. During her time at both SEI and Nuveen, she worked with TDMS as a client, gaining practical insight into the platform's role in improving trade communications and settlement outcomes while lowering costs through centralized, standardized and exception-based processes coupled with a flexible tool offering increased data integrity and transparency.

"Trade settlement has become a defining issue for market stability, operational resilience, and investor confidence," said Mark Uicker, Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed TDMS. "Holly's experience — spanning global investment operations, regulatory policy, and real-world use of TDMS — gives her a uniquely informed perspective on the challenges firms face today. Her guidance will be invaluable as settlement timelines compress and expectations around information delivery continue to rise."

As Head of the Advisory Board, Ms. Miller will provide strategic guidance to Lightspeed TDMS on market opportunities and product offerings related to market structure, post-trade risk, data governance, and operational resilience. Her role is advisory in nature and does not involve management responsibilities.

"Trade settlement is similar to the 'last mile' in supply-chain logistics, in which delivery of a package on the last stage of its journey is often the most complex and difficult stage of the process—and the most expensive. Having spent years on the buy side grappling with the realities of post-trade complexity, and more recently on the regulatory side focused on oversight and global resilience, I've seen how critical optimized communication, accurate information and exception-based processes have become to successful settlement," said Ms. Miller. "Lightspeed TDMS reduces settlement risk and cost through early identification of issues, such as mismatched trades or inventory shortfalls, providing flexible tools for rapid communication with other market participants, and capturing and reporting metrics to identify root cause issues. I'm pleased to join Lightspeed at a moment when the industry is rethinking how settlement needs to work faster and more efficiently."

Ms. Miller's appointment reflects Lightspeed's focus on supporting investment firms as they adapt to faster settlement cycles, evolving regulatory expectations, and the growing recognition that post-trade processing is a foundation for market integrity.

About Lightspeed TDMS

Lightspeed Trade Data Management Services (Lightspeed TDMS) provides trade data management and post-trade infrastructure solutions designed to improve settlement efficiency, data integrity, and operational resilience for investment firms. TDMS helps firms gain control and visibility across the post-trade lifecycle, enabling more reliable settlement outcomes in increasingly complex markets.

