LightSpeed Technologies, Inc. Joins the MCA Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of LightSpeed Technologies, Inc. ("LightSpeed"), a leading provider of Broadband Fixed Networks, IP/MPLS Routing & Optical Network communication systems headquartered in Wall Township, NJ.

John Brannon, owner of LightSpeed and his team, are pleased to announce the next step in the development of their 23+ year-old company. By joining the MCA family, our company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will significantly increase, allowing us to provide an even greater level of support to our existing and valued customers. Our reputation as a top Nokia VAR and our dedicated team of professionals added to the current MCA / Infinity team, along with our shared culture and values, makes this a winning partnership.

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the LightSpeed team to the MCA family. Their technical proficiency and customer reputation in the Optical, Routing & Broadband Fixed Networks space is phenomenal. That combined with their service-first values, makes LightSpeed an excellent and strategic fit for MCA's Data Division."

The addition of LightSpeed strengthens MCA's footprint in the Northeast Region and nationally. Generational Capital Markets, part of the Generational Group, was the M&A advisor to LightSpeed.

