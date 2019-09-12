Lightspeed to Participate in CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to small and medium size retailers and restauranteurs, today announced that management will participate in CIBC's Eastern Institutional Investor Conference.

Event Details:

CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Time: 1:30pm ET

Location: Montreal, Quebec

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Lightspeed's investor relations website at www.investors.lightspeedhq.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lightspeedhq.com

