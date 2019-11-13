Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Nov 13, 2019, 16:42 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced that during the months of November and December, management will participate in the following investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:
TD Securities Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019
Time: 9:00 am Eastern time
Location: Toronto, ON
BMO Boston Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Location: Boston, MA
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Time: 9:35 am Eastern time
Location: New York, NY
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
