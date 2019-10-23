Lightspeed's Dax Dasilva Recognized as One of Canada's Top CEOs of 2019 by Globe and Mail's Report on Business

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - After a banner year highlighted by a successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva has been named Innovator of the Year by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business as part of its annual CEO of the Year award feature. Each of the five nominated CEOs represents the best of Canadian corporate leadership, innovation, vision and responsibility.

"Since founding Lightspeed in 2005, Dax's tenacity and innovative thinking have truly revolutionized the retail and hospitality fields," said Patrick Pichette, Chair of the Board of Directors, Lightspeed. "This year, he has demonstrated conviction and courage while guiding the brand through instrumental growth, serving as an example for the technology leaders of today and tomorrow. I am delighted to congratulate him on this distinguished honour."

The award comes after a game-changing year at Lightspeed that includes the launch of Lightspeed Loyalty globally and Lightspeed Payments as well as an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD) with a valuation of approximately CAD $1.4 billion—the biggest IPO by a Canadian technology company in nearly nine years.

Following its IPO, Lightspeed continues to execute a robust acquisition strategy, acquiring Chronogolf, which uses Lightspeed's retail and restaurant platform to offer a golf course management solution, and Switzerland-based POS solutions provider iKentoo, which serves merchants in over 14 countries across Europe and Africa. Most recently, Lightspeed announced the acquisition of Australia-based Kounta, tapping into the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry.

Lightspeed congratulates other top leaders honoured by Report on Business including Dani Reiss, President and CEO, Canada Goose (Global Visionary of the Year), George Cope, CEO, Bell Canada (Corporate Citizen of the Year), Susan Senecal, CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada (New CEO of the Year), and Calin Rovinescu, President and CEO, Air Canada (Strategist of the Year).

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

