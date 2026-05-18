Lightspeed's Latest Instructional Audio Updates Enable Greater Ease of Use and Flexibility for Teachers

Enhanced Redcat and Topcat systems and a Bluetooth-enabled Media Connector support clearer classroom instruction

TUALATIN, Ore., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decades of research confirm that classrooms become more engaging and effective environments when students can clearly hear their teachers. To support teachers' efforts to reach every student in their classrooms, Lightspeed, the leading provider of instructional audio solutions that create equal access to learning, has released three updates designed to enhance instructional audio use.

The Redcat and Topcat systems now feature updated, modern designs that simplify classroom use. Additionally, the company's wireless Media Connector now pairs directly with Bluetooth devices.

"Our mission is to remove as much interference as possible from teacher-student communication in the classroom," said David Solomon, CEO of Lightspeed. "That includes continuously updating our systems and accessories to enhance ease of use and functionality. The more seamless we can make users' experience with our solutions, the more attention they can devote to teaching and learning."

The Media Connector's new Bluetooth connectivity enables reliable, wireless audio streaming from phones and tablets, making it easier to integrate classroom multimedia audio sources. Teachers gain the freedom to share audio content instantly with crystal-clear sound that fills the room.

The Redcat all-in-one speaker system is ready for use right out of the box, delivering even distribution of sound and high speech intelligibility throughout classrooms. Teachers can place the portable system on a table, mount it on a wall or use the optional battery for easier portability.

The Topcat's all-in-one integrated design and wireless audio capabilities make installation simple and cost effective for both new construction and existing classrooms. The system's flush-mounted design visually blends into acoustic ceilings for a clean, clutter-free look. Hybrid speakers combine a flat-panel speaker for even speech distribution with a cone speaker for full-range multimedia audio, ensuring teachers' voices reach every part of the classroom.

"Every classroom is an inherently busy environment, which means students constantly deal with background noise and competing stimuli," Shaun Fagan, SVP of Product at Lightspeed. "With instructional audio solutions, no student has to struggle to hear the teacher. So, they all focus on learning, and their classroom becomes a more inclusive, engaging environment."

Lightspeed will showcase these latest instructional audio solutions at ISTELive 2026 in booth #1945, where attendees can experience the updated Redcat, Topcat and Media Connector firsthand.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed, a 100 percent employee-owned company, is on a mission to help every student hear every word. For more than 30 years, we have delivered powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe.

Our instructional audio systems deliver low-volume and highly intelligible sound while supporting teachers with integrated safety features. Our lightweight microphones include built-in integrations with leading safety and communication systems to enable clear sound, emergency alerts and two-way calling capabilities. From crystal-clear instruction to campus-wide communication, we help create learning spaces where every student and teacher can listen, learn, and stay safe.

Passionate about our culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through our products, research and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications

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SOURCE Lightspeed-Tek