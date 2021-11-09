Lightspin Announces Board Expansion to Include Top Executives from Netflix, RedLock, CyberArk, and the New York Stock Exchange

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, the leader in next-generation Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), announced the addition of four strategic executive members to its advisory board and board of directors: Guarav Kumar, Srinath Kuruvadi, Steve Pugh, and Ron Zoran. The new members each have an established track record as industry CISOs and cloud security experts and will play key roles advising the company on both technology and business strategies.

"We've seen strong demand for our technologies that simplify cloud security by surfacing the most critical threats first. To meet that demand, we're building the board we need to scale efficiently and effectively," said Vladi Sandler, Co-founder and CEO of Lightspin. "Guarav, Srinath, Steve and Ron bring deep C-level experience driving the market growth of cybersecurity companies that will inform our strategy and execution in building the next generation of security posture management."

The new board members include:

Guarav Kumar – Angel investor and advisory board member, Guarav is Founder and CEO of Dassana, previously Chief Architect at Palo Alto Networks and the Founder & CTO of RedLock with over 15 years of experience in building security systems. "Lightspin's approach to cloud security is one of the most cloud-native approaches I have ever seen," said Guarav Kumar. "The platform understands the cloud context which I am most passionate about, and I am excited to be part of their journey."

Srinath Kuruvadi – Angel investor and advisory board member, Srinath is Head of Cloud Infrastructure Security at Netflix. He has 15+ years of experience in security and privacy with a strong background in software engineering applied to large scale cloud environments and he is the owner of one patent with three other patents pending. According to Srinath Kuruvadi, "DevOps needs attack-path context to bring down security risks and Lightspin is uniquely positioned to deliver an end-to-end solution focused on risk-based ROI."

Steve Pugh – Advisory board member, Steve is CISO of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), Pugh previously served as the former CISO of the White House Military Office and has more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, national security, and intelligence, and most recently was the Chief Security Officer for Twilio. "I love Lightspin's 'attacker approach' to traditional vulnerability scanning," commented Steve Pugh. "It provides the best context to help defenders have the biggest impact."

Ron Zoran – An independent board member, Ron is a board member at several security companies including Cynet, CyberX, Intezer and IntSights (recently acquired by Rapid7), Ron was previously the CRO at CyberArk. "Cloud stack vulnerabilities are quickly becoming the soft underbelly of free world organizations," said Ron Zoran. "Lightspin offers a unique technology, designed to eliminate those attack vectors, with minimal effort. I'm excited to join and help the team with the mission to deliver unparalleled security to their customer base."

The expansion of Lightspin's board follows exceptional market growth. Leading midsize to Fortune 500 companies rely on Lightspin to secure their cloud including Genesis and Berlitz.

About Lightspin

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform uses contextual cloud security to protect cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime and simplifies cloud security for Security and DevOps teams. Using patent-pending advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks and maximize productivity by proactively and automatically detecting all security risks, smartly prioritizing the most critical issues, and easily fixing them.

