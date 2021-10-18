Lightspin Cloud Cybersecurity Wins the Intellyx 2021 Digital Innovator Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, the provider of the next-generation cloud security platform, announced today that it won the 2021 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation.

"Lightspin is leading the cloud security space by utilizing patent-pending technology to intelligently prioritize cloud threats while alerting DevOps teams of cloud security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities early in the development cycle, before the deployment of environment in production," said Vladi Sandler, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightspin. "We are honored to be recognized as a digital innovator by Intellyx, and will continue to pave the path to finding new ways to keep data stored on the cloud safely."

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2021 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page here .

About Lightspin

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform uses contextual cloud security to protect cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. Using patent-pending advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks and maximize productivity by proactively and automatically detecting all security risks, smartly prioritizing the most critical issues, and easily fixing them. For more information, visit: https://www.lightspin.io/, or see Lightspin video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpYDVri-mtc .

