Lightspin Launches Free AWS Cloud Security Tool to Reveal Publicly Exposed Cloud Assets on Any Domain

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin , the next-generation cloud security platform, today announced the first free AWS cloud security tool that scans any and all domains to reveal publicly exposed cloud assets. Recon.Cloud is a free AWS cloud threat intelligence resource that provides a clear view of any domain's current exposure from an attacker's perspective. Users will have vastly greater visibility into and increased transparency of their publicly exposed assets.

Attack surface management is a rising challenge of cloud migrations. Gartner predicts that, through 2025, 99% of breaches in cloud environments will come as a result of human error , such as misconfiguration of cloud roles, permissions, and policies. Existing subdomain enumeration tools do not provide the granular specifics for cloud environments. Unlike other tools, Recon.Cloud scans provide a full picture of an AWS environment with all AWS metadata accessible within the user interface. Users can then easily export their results via a JSON file or incorporate their findings into the Lightspin platform to see even more contextual risk within their broader attack surface.

"With Recon.Cloud, we are helping to solve the issue of poor visibility in cloud environments," said Gafnit Amiga, Director of Security Research at Lightspin. "Recon.Cloud is specifically designed to focus on only the pertinent publicly exposed cloud assets in a domain. DevOps and red team members can use Lightspin's free and easy-to-use threat intelligence tool for an in-depth picture of their AWS environment with the option of exporting and analysis just one click away. It also allows security operations to scan targets for research or to better understand recent acquisitions during threat modeling."

Recon.Cloud is available now and is free to all users. To begin scanning an AWS environment, simply go to https://recon.cloud/ , insert a domain in the search bar, and click search.

About Lightspin

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform protects cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. Using advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin prioritizes risks across the cloud environment focusing security efforts on the critical issues that matter most. Lightspin serves Fortune 500 customers across the globe and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://www.lightspin.io/ .

