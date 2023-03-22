Lightspin Launches Remediation Hub to Identify and Fix the Cloud Security Threats that Matter Most

Root Cause Analysis and Impact Score Help Lightspin Generate Recommended Remediation Actions that Enable Organizations to Resolve Security Issues Faster

NEW YORK , March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, the leading cloud security solution for SaaS companies, today launched the Remediation Hub as part of its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. An evolution of Lightspin's root cause analysis feature, the Remediation Hub provides users the ability to dynamically remediate the most critical cloud environment risks, at scale. As a result, organizations can quickly identify and fix the security threats that matter most.

"Our Remediation Hub was born out of the overwhelming positive customer response to our root cause analysis feature," said Vladi Sandler, co-founder and CEO for Lightspin. "The Remediation Hub expands on our industry-leading capabilities and helps maximize remediation depth and breadth for overlapping critical issues discovered, thus improving efficiency and reducing the time spent on one-off fixes. By providing the much-needed context, the Remediation Hub allows users to reduce the most risk with minimum actions."

Lightspin analyzes the root cause of all risks detected in the cloud environment including vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, identity risks and prioritizes remediation steps based upon a quantified risk score produced by Lightspin's proprietary algorithm. It then generates the proposed remediation to the root cause – Lightspin is the only CNAPP solution to offer remediation with dynamic guardrails for DevOps. Security teams can quickly and easily see how much a remediation action will improve the security score of their cloud environment.

In a real-world example, a cloud environment has a root cause risk source of an unpatched image. The image has 100 vulnerabilities and there are five EC2 instances using the image. Most tools will flag 500 vulnerabilities to fix. With Lightspin's root cause analysis, the security team can see that there is only one necessary action: fix the image.

Other cloud security tools push automated corrective remediation in users' public clouds, but this approach can actually add risk and cause more issues if not implemented carefully. Lightspin's Remediation Hub instead offers recommended remediation with the flexibility for teams to select to apply these fixes to their environments or to modify them to suit their unique organizational requirements.

The Remediation Hub also enables ticketing management via platforms such as Jira and ServiceNow, giving security teams capability to assign owners and track results right in the platform dashboard without navigating to another tool. By centralizing the Lightspin recommended actions and remediations discovered, security teams can simplify and streamline workflows to easily address and understand the root cause of vulnerabilities in their cloud environment.

