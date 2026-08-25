Lightstar Renewables Named One of Only Three Developers Selected in New Jersey's Inaugural Dual-Use Solar Energy Pilot Program

Lightstar earns 8 conditional awards totaling approximately 27.3 MW across four counties, reinforcing its position as a proven leader in agrivoltaics (AgPV)

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstar Renewables, under its subsidiary NJ Solar 2000 LLC, has been selected for 8 conditional awards in the first solicitation of New Jersey's Dual-Use Solar Energy Pilot Program. Lightstar was one of only three developers to receive conditional awards in this competitive inaugural solicitation. The awards total approximately 27.3 megawatts (MW) of planned dual-use solar capacity across Monmouth, Salem, Warren, and Cumberland counties, placing Lightstar among the very first developers chosen in this landmark state program.

The Pilot Program, administered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) under the Dual-Use Solar Energy Act of 2021, is designed to demonstrate that clean energy generation and active farming can share the same land. In its inaugural solicitation, the NJBPU conditionally approved 16 projects statewide, representing 52.06 MW of solar generation capacity.

"Being named one of only three developers selected in New Jersey's inaugural dual-use program reflects both the strength of our approach and the trust that farmers, communities, and regulators place in Lightstar," said Kelly Buchanan, Senior Manager, Policy Strategy at Lightstar. "These are conditional approvals, which is exactly where we expect to be at this stage. We have cleared an important milestone, and we are committed to meeting every program requirement and working closely with landowners and state partners as these projects advance. Our focus is simple: keep farmland productive, give farmers a reliable second stream of income, and add clean power to the grid."

A Landmark Program for New Jersey Agriculture

The Dual-Use Solar Energy Pilot Program pairs solar generation with working farmland, allowing landowners to continue agricultural or horticultural production while adding renewable energy to the state's grid. Across the program, approved projects combine solar with crops and livestock production including soybeans, hay, grains, vegetables, fruits, and grazing animals.

State leaders have framed the awards as a milestone for both agriculture and clean energy. As reported by CleanTechnica, New Jersey Senator Bob Smith said: "When we passed the Dual-Use Solar Energy Act, this is exactly the progress we hoped to see: New Jersey farmers producing food and clean power on the same acre of land. These 16 projects prove we don't have to choose between keeping farmland in active production and building the generation capacity our state needs - we can have both."

NJBPU President Ben Hertz-Shargel added: "This pilot dual-use program will enable us to support New Jersey farmers in making their operations more profitable while adding capacity to the grid. It ensures farmland remains in active agricultural or horticultural production while enhancing the value of established farming practices. Combining that with new clean electric supply for the grid represents a true win-win for the Garden State."

The program drew strong early interest, receiving 33 preliminary proposals totaling roughly 140 MW in its first solicitation. Lessons from the pilot will inform how New Jersey establishes a permanent agrivoltaics program, with total deployment potentially reaching 200 MW over the next three years.

The Road Ahead

Lightstar emphasizes that these are conditional approvals and an important early milestone in a multi-stage state program. The awards depend on completing regulatory filings, coordinating with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and meeting program requirements over a 36-month development window.

"We would rather under-promise and over-deliver," said Buchanan. "It is early in the process, so we are not putting dates on construction or operations yet. What we can say confidently is that we are committed to seeing these projects through each step, and we will keep our farming partners and communities informed as they progress."

About Lightstar

Lightstar is a trailblazing community solar developer founded on the principles of advanced design and strategic project development. As a proud American company, Lightstar is a trusted partner for landowners, focusing on community solar and agrivoltaics projects that preserve agricultural land while generating clean energy. Lightstar is committed to building sustainable, high-value assets that support local economies and farming legacies for decades to come. https://www.lightstar.com

SOURCE Lightstar Renewables, LLC