LightStim Launches Recovery Loop™ -- A New Era of Wearable, Portable LED Pain Relief

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightStim, the leader in LED light therapy for over 25 years, proudly announces the launch of Recovery Loop™, the brand's first wearable, battery-operated device designed to soothe tired muscles, relieve aches, and support the body's natural recovery process — anytime, anywhere. Recovery Loop™ harnesses LightStim's patented MultiWave® technology to deliver multiple wavelengths of light that work together to increase local blood circulation, relax muscles, ease stiffness and soreness, and temporarily relieve muscle and joint pain.

Recovery Loop - 1x1

Worn comfortably with adjustable straps, it's available in both 1 Pod and 2 Pod kits for targeted or larger treatment areas, making it ideal for post-workout recovery, arthritis pain relief, and everyday wellness. "Recovery Loop™ represents a major step forward in how we can help people feel better in their daily lives," said Steve Marchese, CEO of LightStim. "It's powerful, portable, and wearable — designed for the way people live today, whether at home, at the gym, or on the go."

Key Features:

Wearable, Portable Design – Hands-free use with adjustable straps for arms, legs, waist, and more.

Patented MultiWave® Technology – Multiple wavelengths of therapeutic light for maximum results.

Cordless & Rechargeable – Freedom to move and treat anywhere, anytime.

Professional Strength – Trusted by professionals, safe and effective for home use.

Made in the USA – Built to last with a 2-year warranty.

With its sleek design, hands-free comfort, and clinically proven light therapy benefits, Recovery Loop™ brings professional-grade wellness into the hands — and onto the bodies — of consumers, helping them recover faster, feel better, and keep moving.

Recovery Loop™ is now available at LightStim.com and through select professional partners.

About LightStim

For over 25 years, LightStim has led the way in LED light therapy, serving more than 50,000 professionals and 1 million consumers with innovative, high-quality devices designed to support skin health, pain relief, recovery, and overall wellness. Proudly made in the USA, LightStim products are trusted worldwide for their safety, effectiveness, and lasting results.

