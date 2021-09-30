Lightstone Celebrates Topping Out of Two Additional New York City Marriott Moxy Hotels, Moxy Lower East Side and Moxy Williamsburg

Bringing Moxy's signature style and programming to the epicenter of two of New York's most vibrant and pace-setting neighborhoods, both properties will boast design-driven bedrooms, activated public spaces, and brand-new dining and drinking concepts matching the unique character of their neighborhoods. Moxy's experiential programming conceived to integrate each hotel with its community will include live music, fashion and art pop-ups, workshops, and wellness series.

"We are excited to be expanding our New York Moxy Hotel portfolio with these two dynamic properties," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "The success of our first three Moxy's in Manhattan underscores the demand for our trademark style of hospitality. The timing is also perfect, as New York City makes its dramatic comeback from the past year. We are proud to be part of the city's renaissance."

Moxy Lower East Side

Exuding downtown's grit and glamour, and situated at the intersection of the lively Lower East Side, SoHo, Little Italy, and Chinatown neighborhoods, Moxy Lower East Side will feature 303 hotel rooms, with architecture by Stonehill Taylor. London-based interior designer, Michaelis Boyd, has designed the guestrooms, lobby, cocktail bar, and lush rooftop bar, while Rockwell Group, the award-winning firm by David Rockwell, designed the restaurant and underground lounge. Moxy Lower East Side will feature touchless kiosk check-in, cleverly designed rooms, tech-savvy amenities, co-working space, a well-equipped fitness center, and three flexible meeting studios. Leeding Builders Group is managing construction of the project.

Moxy Williamsburg

Located just over the Williamsburg Bridge, less than ten minutes from Manhattan, and in the heart of Brooklyn's vibrant culinary and nightlife destination, Moxy Williamsburg will feature 216 hotel rooms. Stonehill Taylor has carefully crafted the architecture of the building to fit in contextually with the surrounding neighborhood, while Basile Studio has designed the interiors. The hotel will be equipped with today's modern conveniences, tech-savvy amenities including touchless check-in, coworking spaces and two adjoining meetings studios, and a well-equipped fitness center. Adding to the surrounding streetscape, the hotel will also boast a main-floor bar, café/restaurant, and cocktail lounge. Crowning the building will be an indoor/outdoor rooftop, with an expansive terrace boasting unmatched views of the city skyline, Manhattan and the East River. Leeding Builders Group is managing construction of the project.

Moxy Lower East Side and Moxy Williamsburg are complemented by three additional New York properties including: the 612-room flagship Moxy Times Square property that opened in the Fall of 2017; the 350-room Moxy Chelsea that opened in February 2019; and the Moxy East Village, a 286-room hotel that opened in September 2019. Lightstone debuted its first Moxy property outside of New York with the opening of Moxy Miami South Beach earlier this year. Earlier this month, Lightstone celebrated the topping out of the firm's dual-branded project, Moxy Los Angeles Downtown and AC Hotel Los Angeles Downtown. Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles and scheduled to open in late 2022, the 37-story, 600,000-square-foot mixed-use tower will consist of a 380-room Moxy hotel and a 347-room AC hotel. By the end of 2022, the company's portfolio will feature seven Moxy properties in total. To learn more, please visit www.lightstone.com

About Lightstone

Lightstone is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Active in 24 states across the country, Lightstone develops, manages and invests in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 132 existing properties nationwide, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 4 million square feet of industrial, retail, and commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and 4,300 hotel keys. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience.

SOURCE Lightstone