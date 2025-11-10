Lightstone DIRECT Launches, a New Real Estate Investment Option for High-Net-Worth Individuals

Lightstone DIRECT brings qualified investors the opportunity to partner directly with a $12B+ AUM real estate owner/operator.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone, one of the leading and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States with over $12B in AUM, today launched Lightstone DIRECT – a real estate investment platform built for high-net-worth individuals searching for institutional-quality opportunities without institutional barriers.

Lightstone DIRECT provides accredited investors access to carefully underwritten, single-asset multifamily and industrial deals. Leveraging Lightstone's four decades as a proven real estate leader, individuals now have the opportunity to invest $100,000 or more through Lightstone DIRECT while benefitting from Lightstone's institutional scale and operational rigor. As a true differentiator, Lightstone will invest a minimum of 20 percent of the equity in every Lightstone DIRECT opportunity. By committing substantial capital to each deal, Lightstone brings investors a far greater alignment of interests compared to other real estate sponsors. Every opportunity is sourced, executed, and managed by Lightstone's vertically integrated team, ensuring end-to-end accountability for the partners who invest through Lightstone DIRECT.

"We are thrilled to bring the Lightstone approach to a broader set of investors, offering the same multifamily and industrial opportunities we pursue with our own capital," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "With Lightstone DIRECT, investors can partner directly with a vertically integrated, institutional real estate owner/operator that offers an alignment of interest that very few have matched."

Lightstone has appointed a highly experienced team from within the firm to launch and lead this new platform. Lightstone DIRECT is led by Chief Growth Officer Soren Godbersen and Chief Investment Officer Greg Fink. Previously Godbersen was Chief Growth Officer at EquityMultiple, an innovative platform that builds investor wealth through streamlined access to diversified real estate investment products, where he managed a team that raised nearly $1B in capital. Fink serves as Lightstone DIRECT's Chief Investment Officer and is a ten-year veteran of Lightstone, where he leads multifamily acquisitions, and has closed on over $3B of transactions. Jonathan Spitz leads Lightstone DIRECT's Capital Formation team, which focuses on providing high-quality service and insights to investors. Mr. Spitz has extensive experience in real estate capital markets, including working with RIAs, family offices, and high-net worth investors at Origin Investments.

"Lightstone's real estate investment philosophy has been tested across multiple economic cycles spanning four decades and strengthened through vertical integration to achieve immense national scale. We're excited to bring forth our institutional rigor to investors in single-asset investment opportunities" said Greg Fink, CIO of Lightstone DIRECT.

To learn more about the platform and to inquire about investment opportunities, visit https://lightstonedirect.com .

ABOUT LIGHTSTONE

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 235 existing properties, Lightstone's over $12 billion portfolio currently includes over 15 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, and commercial properties, over 25,000 residential units, and over 5,100 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion developed in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

ABOUT LIGHTSTONE DIRECT

Lightstone DIRECT is a real estate investment platform built for high-net-worth individuals. The platform brings qualified investors the opportunity to partner with a $12B AUM real estate owner/operator. Lightstone DIRECT provides accredited investors access to carefully underwritten, single-asset multifamily and industrial deals that have passed Lightstone's rigorous due diligence process, approved by Lightstone's investment committee – the same transactions Lightstone pursues with its own capital. https://lightstonedirect.com .

All investments involve risk. Visit lightstonedirect.com for a full list of disclosures

