Lightstone Solutions Announces 2021 Gaming Regulatory Training Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Solutions, LLC's Training Division announced today it is accepting bookings for it's Gaming Regulatory Training Series for 2021. Programs are all live instruction and offered either virtually from the company's livestream studio or in-person subject to what present circumstances allow.



Program titles include:

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Regulatory Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Internal Workplace Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Vendor Due Diligence/Background Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Employee Background Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Witness Interviews

Training and Best Practices in Investigative Report Writing

Casino Surveillance Department Training and Best Practices



"Our Training Programs are intended for groups of 5 or more, are fully customizable to the needs of the particular Gaming Commission or Regulatory Authority, and will benefit multidisciplinary staff members including Licensing Investigators, Gaming Investigators, Gaming Agents, Surveillance Officers, Audit, Compliance, Human Resources and Gaming Commissioners," said Bill Papazian, CEO of Lightstone Solutions.



"These training programs are suitable for experienced gaming regulatory professionals as well as those who are new to the field," added Mr. Papazian. "These are practical, hands-on 'how to, and why' programs meant to equip Gaming Regulatory professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to perform their work effectively and efficiently," said Mr. Papazian.



Training programs are generally 1 to 5 days in length, with most being 3 days. Those who attend all sessions will be given a Certificate of Completion at the end of the program for the number of hours of the training program.



ABOUT LIGHTSTONE SOLUTIONS, LLC



Lightstone Solutions, LLC specializes in gaming regulatory compliance and training, programmatic audits of gaming commissions, gaming licensing, international due diligence, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, investigative consulting, background checks, computer forensics and electronic discovery. The firm serves public companies, Gaming Commissions, international companies, public pension funds, and other regulated business interests.

www.lightstonesolutions.com



Contact:

Bill Papazian

602-206-3800



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12835234



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Lightstone Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.lightstonesolutions.com

